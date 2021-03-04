Langley girl’s 10th birthday goes to the dogs, and cats, and rabbits

Seveya Jepsen is concerned that animals have enough food so she’s hosting a pet food drive.

A local child wants to hold a pet food drive for her 10th birthday. (Jepsen family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Seveya Jepsen has been busy with the crayons and felts, making pictures of doggies and kitties.

With her best printing, the nine-year-old has added details about a special event she’s hosting this weekend.

By the time Seveya’s Pet Food Drive takes place on Saturday, March 6, the Brookswood girl whose family includes two cats, and a dog named Chester, will have just turned 10.

This is how she chose to mark her birthday.

“What I really want is to invite all my friends, and everyone at our church and everyone in the community to come by Brookswood Church,” she said “…For some people especially because of COVID, they might find it hard to take good care of their animals, and we need our animal friends more than ever.”

Parents Brady and Naomi, along with teen sister Vienna, are backing the little girl who is inviting everyone to swing by Brookswood Baptist Church, 20581 36th Ave., with donations to help out the Langley Food Bank and the SPCA.

“She just loves animals and wants to make a difference in our local community and help animals and people in these COVID times,” said her dad, Brady.

The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. People are asked to bring such things as non-perishable wet and dry food for animals, non-perishable food for people, grocery gift cards, or cash for the organizations which can stretch monetary donations, offering more flexibility.

“Case lots if possible are much appreciated,” Brady noted.

The food bank wishlist includes:

Grocery store or general merchandise gift cards

Canned Meats and Fish

Canned Fruits and Vegetables

Sandwich Spreads (jam, peanut butter)

Canned Stews

Rice and Pasta

Personal Care Products

Baby Food, Formula, and Cereal

Diapers (especially larger sizes)

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com



