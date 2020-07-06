Langley girl’s S-themed suggestion picked for RCMP foal naming contest

The local winner will receive a photo of the foal that will be named Scarlet

A Langley child is one of the winners in the RCMP Name the Foal contest.

The RCMP allows children 14 and younger to submit suggested names and a total of 5,300 were received. This set of nine foals will all have names starting with the letter S.

Langley’s winner, Evelynn, suggested the name Scarlet.

She and the other winners receive a 2020 RCMP Musical Ride horseshoe, a picture of the horse they named, and a certificate from the RCMP commissioner.

The RCMP has been breeding its own horses for over 80 years now. In addition to being one of the largest licensed Hanoverian breeders in the country, the breeding program is internationally recognized for producing some of the finest Hanoverian horses in Canada. The RCMP program is run at Pakenham, Ont. People are most familiar with the horses which are used for the musical ride which has to be cancelled for 2020.

For this year’s naming contest, several entrants wanted to honour Const. Heidi Stevenson who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year. In all, the RCMP received almost 400 total submissions for Heidi, Stevenson and Scotia, reflecting Canadians’ desire and the RCMP’s honour to pay tribute to Constable Stevenson and the province of Nova Scotia.

Among the foals born this year, two of them have special meaning and have been selected to commemorate the lives lost in the April 2020 Nova Scotia tragedy. SHeidi, a combination of Super and Heidi, is named in memory of the late Constable Heidi Stevenson, who proudly served as an RCMP officer for 23 years. Scotia gets her name from Nova Scotia, honouring the community and all Nova Scotians impacted by this tragedy.

