Langley goes Hollywood

Celebrity impersonator Tracey Bell will be featured at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Old Hollywood Gala. Contributed photos

It will be a night out worthy of Hollywood royalty from days past, complete with a walk on the red carpet.

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is holding an Old Hollywood Gala on Saturday, June 1, presented by CIBC Wood Gundy | The Laurin Financial Group.

Held at the Langley Event Centre fieldhouse, organizers expect up to 450 guests — the biggest gala attendance the organization has ever seen.

They promise first-class dining with three live entertainment performances along with star sightings thanks to celebrity impersonator Tracey Bell.

“We’re excited to bring a fresh new concept to the annual gala,” said gala committee member Leanne Laurin.

“For years, guests have enjoyed the ‘denim and diamonds’ theme. But the community has evolved, and with a bigger and better event and a new venue that can allow our creativity to shine, we have a chance to craft a new and unforgettable night.”

Back by popular demand, the wine pull and diamond dig activities will provide hundreds of chances to win prizes, and more than 100 silent auction items will capture the attention of guests interested in anything from art to jewelry to sports and entertainment to fine-dining.

Early bird tickets are $200 each or $1,600 for a table of eight. After April 30 it is $225 each or $1,800 for a table of eight. They can be purchased at the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation webste at https://lmhfoundation.com/gala.

