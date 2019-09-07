Langley Good Times Cruise-In: A movie buff’s labour of love

Like his Jurassic Jeep, Ryan Andus wants to now recreate the film’s Ford Explorer

Langley’s Ryan Andus has morphed his 1993 Jeep YJ to mirror the Jurassic Park Jeep. (Langley Advance Times files)

By Monique Tamminga/Special to the Langley Advance Times

It took three years to complete, but every hour and dollar was totally worth it for Ryan Andus to make an exact replica of the Jeep in the hit movie Jurassic Park.

“I’m so happy with the results,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“It was totally worth it.”

Andus will be displaying his Jurassic Jeep in this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In, which is taking place Saturday, Sept. 7 in downtown Aldergrove.

“I’m a huge fan of the Jurassic Park films and the Cars movie,” he said.

“I decided to turn my 1993 Jeep YJ into the Jeep used during the original Jurassic Park.”

First, Andus had to find parts for his Jeep, including the top headlights’ bar that match the Jurassic Jeep.

He also had to do a full paint job and decals to make the all-terrain vehicle look exactly like the one in Jurassic Park.

“I will be driving down the highway, and people will slow down to take a look. There are a lot of smiles on people’s faces. I think it can be nostalgic for some,” he said.

Andus is looking forward to Cruise-In and showing off his Jeep.

“It’s going to be a ton of fun, and it’s nice to be able display all the hard work,” he added.

The numbers shown on his Jeep play a personal role too. His Jeep was made in 1993 and so was Andus.

“Yes, I was born in 1993 and that just so happens to be the same year the Jeep was made.” He bought the Jeep five years ago, and it now has 260,000 kilometres on it.

Also, the #29 on the side of the Jeep is significant for Andus because that is the day of the month he was born.

It’s also the exact number that appears on the Jeep in Jurassic Park.

Even though this was an expensive venture, it was so much fun Andus wants to do it again.

He wants to make an exact replica of the Ford Explorer that appears in both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World.

“I think it would be really cool to have the two vehicles together on display,” he said.

