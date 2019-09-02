Colin and Sharon Reimer take his 1951 Chevy pickup and her 1970 Chevelle to multiple car shows, including Cruise-In in Aldergrove. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Couple shares car passion

Colin and Sharon Reimer always look forward to Cruise-In

by Monique Tamminga/Special to the Langley Advance Times

Colin Reimer, of Reimer Hardwoods in Abbotsford, is not only entering two collector vehicles in this year’s Langley Good Times Cruise-In, he’s come on board as a sponsor too.

“The Langley Cruise-In is the best-known show in B.C., and I got involved because I like the idea that the proceeds go to charity and the event encourages young people to get involved,” Reimer said.

Reimer got into collector cars and going to car shows because of his son.

“About 12 years ago, when my son was 14, his friend and dad were restoring an old VW Beetle. He wanted us to do the same,” recounted Reimer.

The only difference was, his son’s friend had five acres and a barn. The Reimers lived in the city in a house with a two-car garage.

“But, my son wore me down,” he laughed.

“We bought a 1951 Chevy pickup truck and tore it apart. My son’s goal was to completely restore it for his grad.”

The father-son project met the graduation deadline, but by then interest in collector cars had became a family affair.

“My wife and I started going to shows and really enjoying it,” he said. “In 2012, we entered our Chevy pickup and won the sponsor’s choice award. We’ve been there ever since.”

Colin and his wife Sharon go to about 10 shows a year.

“I was very surprised how much I like going to shows. It’s quite a social thing. It’s a very entertaining hobby.”

It was at one of the shows where Sharon spotted a 1970 Chevy Chevelle that she “fell in love with.”

The owners, however, weren’t interested in selling the muscle car at the time. But they developed a friendship with them and two-and-a-half years later, they sold the Chevelle to Sharon.

They’ve been entering the two collector vehicles in Cruise-In ever since.

“The pickup is a real hotrod, so I get a lot of questions about how we did this or that,” he said.

“But my wife is more the car guy than I am. If anyone says, ‘Nice Chevelle, Colin’ we are both quick to correct anyone that it’s definitely Sharon’s car,” he said with a chuckle.

They’ve always been impressed with the quality show the Cruise-In society and volunteers put on.

“The Cruise-In is a good show. The move to Aldergrove had a few bumps, but now it’s getting there and downtown Aldergrove is a great place for a car show.”

“We can’t wait for Cruise-In,” he concluded. “It’s going to be a great show this year.”

READ MORE:

Charities ‘so’ grateful for Cruise-In

and

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: People make it possible

 

Colin and Sharon Reimer take his 1951 Chevy pickup and her 1970 Chevelle to multiple car shows, including Cruise-In in Aldergrove. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Fans line up for burgers

Just Posted

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Fans line up for burgers

Once a year, the famous In-N-Out food chain travels north of 49th Parallel – specifically Langley

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Couple shares car passion

Colin and Sharon Reimer always look forward to Cruise-In

VIDEO: Day two of Summerset draws bigger crowds

JP Maurice, The Matinee, Kim Mitchell and April Wine take main stage at Fort Langley

LETTER: Shame pool parking is such a problem

Hoping the issue can be resolved quickly

Giants earn 4-3 shootout victory Saturday against Portland

Vancouver G-Men grab first win of the 2019 junior ice hockey preseason

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Most Read