Even the Cruise-In emcee, retired fire chief turned Langley Advance Times columnist, Jim McGregor is a return volunteer for this annual charity car show. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: People make it possible

A significant army of volunteers put on this annual charity car show

Volunteers are the engine of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, one of the largest volunteer-run car shows in North America.

From the board that oversees the annual event’s planning down to the folks tirelessly working on garbage pickup, every person running the annual Aldergrove event is a volunteer, noted Bruce Pihan, the board’s vice president.

That’s a significant army of volunteers.

“Probably we have 75,” Pihan said.

There’s about 16 who will help the car owners find their parking spots as they come in for the show, another half dozen working on registration, and about 11 manning the barricades around the closed streets in Aldergrove and offering directions to visitors, plus a few more working on everything from watching over the lineups at the In & Out Burger to running the paid parking lot at the Aldergrove Mall.

Unlike a lot of local charitable endeavours, Pihan is pleased that, for the Cruise-In itself, they seem to have enough volunteers already.

“We have a good core group,” said Pihan. Many of the volunteers come year after year.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t looking for a few more for one of the follow-up events.

The group that was to run the Sunday swap meet that follows the car show has had to cancel this year.

“I’m on the prowl to find another organization,” Pihan said.

A sports team or local club with at least eight people would be ideal to help with the set up and tear down on the event, which sees vendors of cars, car parts, memorabilia, and other items offer them for sale in a big flea market-style set up.

It’s a big job, Pihan said, involving everything from selling merchandise to getting lunches to collecting donations.

“Whatever is needed, that’s what they do,” he said.

The day at the swap meet can last 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The volunteer board is itself very busy, Pihan noted, especially in July and August in the run-up to the event.

Then the Friday night before Cruise-In, and the Saturday and Sunday of official events, mean some long hours. Yet people keep coming back.

This is his sixth year, and many members of the board and the overall volunteer crew have been with the car show for years.

Why do they do it?

“I think it’s the charity, the giving back for the community,” Pihan said.

More than the cars and the event itself, that’s what keeps people coming back year after year, he said.

The fact that money goes towards programs for stroke recovery, or towards the Valley Therapeutic Riding Association, means it’s helping out locals, said Pihan.

Although there is a good core group, the Cruise-In doesn’t turn down new volunteers. Anyone interested in signing up as a group or individual for the main day or the Sunday Swap Meet can call Cruise-In president Wayne Patterson at 604-250-5998, or Pihan at 604-505-1977.

 

Bruce Pihan is a Cruise-In director.

Previous story
Langley conference focuses on housing for vulnerable seniors

Just Posted

VIDEO: Electric guitars aplenty, Summerset starts with a bang

On a rock-heavy first night, Rival Sons, The Trews, and Jesse Roper play Fort Langley music festival

Langley Good Times Cruise-In: People make it possible

A significant army of volunteers put on this annual charity car show

Charities ‘so’ grateful for Cruise-In

The volunteer-run car show donates all proceeds to local charities: More than $1.3M since inception

Langley conference focuses on housing for vulnerable seniors

Peole can register in advance or sign up on the day of the conference.

LETTER: Langley man petitions to rename skatepark for teen who died in suspected overdose

Online petition asks Langley Township to rename Walnut Grove’s skatepark in honour of Carson Crimini

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Alleged White Rock trafficking operation believed linked to Lower Mainland organized crime

46-year-old arrested after neighbourhood concerns lead police to ground-floor apartment

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

WHL Giants begin pre-season on the road, return to Langley Sept. 6

The team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 against Portland

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

U.S.-based Space Weather Prediction Center says Vancouver area to get a chance on Sunday

Most Read