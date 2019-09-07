Langley Good Times Cruise-In: Welcome to Western Canada’s largest charity car show

Things people should know before heading out to Saturday’s event in Aldergrove

FROM THE PRESIDENT: Support is imperative

My name is Wayne Patterson, and I am the 2019 president of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, and I want to welcome you all to the 2019 Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

The Langley Good Times Cruise-In has been working hard to put together the 2019 show. Last year we changed the show to be only on Fraser Highway, and the feedback was great.

Everyone loved the new show layout along Fraser Highway, from 264th to 272nd Street, along with some small side streets. We’re sticking to that, plus this year we are moving more of our marketplace onto the middle of Fraser Highway.

The Township of Langley has been a great supporter of the Cruise-In. Every time we ask for a hand, they are there to support and guide us.

Aldergrove, and the Aldergrove community has a great opportunity to showcase all the new features, and stores on Fraser Highway, which is going to look amazing!

In-N-Out Burger will be located at Re/Max Aldercenter Realty at 26641 Fraser Hwy, and as well, there will be entertainment throughout the car show.

This year’s charities will be Langley Community Support Groups Society and Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association.

I would also like to thank the sponsors for their generosity, which allows us to put on this spectacular show.

Thank you so much for your support.

The windshield looking forward is bigger than the rearview mirror looking back.”

– Wayne Patterson, Langley Good Times Cruise-In president

FROM THE MAYOR: So much to explore

Visitors come from far and wide for Cruise-In

Hello vehicle enthusiasts! It is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2019 Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

Classic car lovers, vintage vehicle buffs, motorcycle fans, and families looking for a free day of fun are in for a treat on Saturday, Sept. 7, when the Langley Good Times Cruise-In rolls back into Aldergrove.

During the Cruise-In, tens of thousands of people from throughout the community and beyond take advantage of the opportunity to view vintage and specialty vehicles, hot rods, custom cars, and motorcycles all in one unique venue.

Visitors have been known to come from as far away as the United States, Britain, and across Canada just to see the Langley Good Times Cruise-In – which has gained a reputation for being one of the best car show events in North America.

Special recognition goes to the many dedicated volunteers and businesses who give so much to make the Cruise-In a success. This event continues to thrive each year, a testament to the devotion of those who make it happen.

While visiting the Township of Langley, we invite you to explore the attractions and amenities our municipality has to offer. The Township is home to one of the largest retail centres in the Lower Mainland, and our unique communities provide many opportunities for shopping, dining, and sightseeing. Please visit tol.ca or tourism-langley.ca for all there is to experience.

On behalf of the Township of Langley council, enjoy the annual Langley Good Times Cruise-In.

– Jack Froese, mayor for the Township of Langley

FAQ: Things people should know before the car show

If you are going to Langley Good Times Cruise-In for the first time, here are some tips and frequently asked questions to help you navigate the site and enjoy your day.

1. Why do we have the Langley Good Times Cruise-In each year?

The Cruise-In began 23 years ago based on idea by local Langley merchants to provide a classic car show free to the public and raise money from registrations to go back into the community to support local charities. Each year different recipients are chosen.

2. Where is the Langley Good Times Cruise-In this year?

For the third year in a row the Township of Langley and the Aldergrove merchants are providing a welcome to the car show. Fraser Highway will be closed for the day of the show, Saturday Sept. 7, between 264th to 272nd Streets. The show is free to the public and opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m.

3. If I don’t have a car on display, where do I park?

Parking will be available the Aldergrove Mall parking lot, 3100 272nd Street. It’s $5 to park all day. Transit also available during the day.

4. If I have a classic car, how do I register?

You can register your car online before Sept. 4, at www.langleycruise-in.com or at the event Sept. 7. on Old Yale Road – enter off 32nd Avenue near 270th Street.

5. Will there be food available on site?

Most of the local restaurants will welcome your business and many non-profit groups will have food available throughout the site.

6. Will In-N-Out Burger be at the show again?

In-N-Out Burger will be there and located at the Re/Max lot at 26641 Fraser Hwy.

7. Where can I buy souvenirs?

This year we will have two locations. The main booth in the centre of the show by the main stage and an additional express booth by the Cruise-In office, at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway. Best to buy early as many items sell out.

8. Are there washrooms on site?

Port-a-potties are located throughout the site, both regular and handicapped.

9. Will there be a swap meet on Sunday?

Yes. The swap meet will be located at 3100 272nd St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Public admission is $2. A vendor stall at the meet is $20. No pre-registration. Pay at the event.

