Langley grad hosting clean-up event Saturday for year-end project

One Langley grad is determined to make a positive impact on her community before capping of her secondary education.

Grade 12 students at R.E. Mountain Secondary School were tasked with completing a ‘capstone,’ a year-end project to fulfill their graduation requirements, and 17-year-old Joanna Larpin chose to focus on the environment.

“My original idea was to recycle single-use plastics and make clothes out of them, then my amazing mother chimed in and asked me why I wouldn’t pick up trash around my house instead of using trash in my house,” she said.

“It created a spark, which I used to explore my mind and ideas and it led me to this.”

The “this” Larpin refers to is the community clean-up event she is hosting this Saturday, June 12.

The areas volunteers will target during this weekend’s clean-up will include the R.E. Mountain Secondary campus and the surrounding area, as well as Willoughby and the Yorkson/Carbolth bus loop area.

“I have never hosted a clean-up before, in fact, I have never hosted an event at all,” she said.

“It is a very first time for me and a great challenge as a 17-year-old, but I am trying my best to make it as official and authentic as possible.”

Volunteers will meet at the R.E. Mountain Secondary School parking lot ahead of the pet-friendly event, which will run from 1-3 p.m.

Larpin said free snacks and drink will be offered, and assured all COVID-19 precautions will be taken during the event.

To register for the event those interested are asked to send their name and preferred contact information to larpinjoanna@gmail.com.

