Langley Grad Week 2021 runs June 21-25.

Langley Grad Week 2021 starts today

Community is invited to celebrate this year’s graduates

Today marks the beginning of Langley Grad Week 2021.

In support of this year’s grad class the Langley School District and Board of Education encourages the community to celebrate students this week, Monday to Friday.

“We recognize this has been a challenging year for our grads. Our hope is to offer all of you a positive and memorable send-off that is not overshadowed by the pandemic,” said Rod Ross, board chair.

“We are proud of all your accomplishments and for helping make our district an innovative, inspiring and unified learning community.”

The public is invited to this week to highlight local graduates in their own way, online and at home.

“We encourage local businesses, organizations, and residents to join the celebration,” Ross added.

The City of Langley will raise two ‘Congratulations Grads of 2021’ banners on Fraser Highway (one east of 200th Street, and the other west of the Langley Bypass at 209th Street).

The Township of Langley will light up Cole Harmony Bridge (200th Street at 68th Avenue) in green, one of the brand colours for the local district.

The Langley Events Centre will be acknowledging grads with a message on its electronic sign board.

“Despite challenges, you have all adapted, persevered, and reached success individually and as a grad class.” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

“Langley is a diverse and caring community. We are encouraging everyone to do what they can to let our grads know they are valued and appreciated.”

The district and board also encourage grads to give back to the community as they end their secondary education career and start a new chapter in life.

Use the hashtag #SD35Grad2021 on social media when honouring local graduates.

