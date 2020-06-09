Langley Grade 12 students can win this 2002 Chevy Malibu by writing a 200 to 300 word essay. (Peter Foreman/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley Grade 12 students can win a free 2002 Chevy Malibu

Grads have until Wednesday, June 17 to submit a 200 to 300 word essay about why they need a vehicle

Peter Foreman had a 2002 Chevy Malibu just sitting around after acquiring a new vehicle, so the Langley resident thought the car could go to good use.

“My wife, Jolene, suggested it would probably be better to donate it,” Foreman said. “I agreed and immediately thought about the kids that were graduating this year. They have had the chance to celebrate their milestone – I thought I could help a little with this.”

Grade 12 students in the Langley School District now have until Wednesday, June 17 to submit a 200 to 300 word essay about how they will use this opportunity, the vehicle, to their advantage.

The winner will receive the Chevy, a $500 deposit towards three months of basic ICBC coverage, and an a $200 Esso gift card.

“I have a panel of three judges to decide who will be the recipient,” Foreman explained. “One is my insurance agent, Tony Bhinder from Gold Key Insurance. The second is the dealer development manager for BC at Integra Tire, Gary Kopiak. The third is my mom, Cheryl Foreman.”

Foreman figured the question “if only I had a car, I could…” would be a great topic to get student’s creativity flowing and help the judges figure out who is most deserving of a new ride.

Essays must be submitted to Integra Tire – 5718 198 St, Langley City.

The selection process will commence immediately afterward and a decision will be announced on Monday, June 22.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ride for Doug proceeds despite COVID-19

Students will need a Class 7 “N’ driver’s license to enter and the winner will need a parent/guardian to sign a release form.

“This year’s grads lost a lot of opportunities to celebrate and I wanted to give them something to celebrate,” Foreman said.

People can find the full details on Facebook.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Graduation 2020Langley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Ride for Doug proceeds despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Langley Grade 12 students can win a free 2002 Chevy Malibu

Grads have until Wednesday, June 17 to submit a 200 to 300 word essay about why they need a vehicle

Calling for economic recovery in Langley City

Council approves a restart plan that includes one-on-one phone calls

‘Closer to the finish line’ as Langley Lodge reports no new resident COVID-19 cases

One staffer tested positive on Sunday

ON COOKING: Chef Dez on quest for ‘fall off the bone’ ribs

Don’t boil ribs before broiling. There’s a better technique but it takes a bit longer

Search for missing plane in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge to continue Tuesday

Specialized sonar equipment is being brought in, RCMP spokesperson says

VIDEO: Country stars release song in memory of Capt. Casey, who died in Snowbirds crash

Brian John Harwood and Dustin Bird co-wrote the track, which features 18 Canadian country artists

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Blackface photo in 2017 Chilliwack yearbook sparks apology from school principal

The controversial photo of a GW Graham secondary student surfaced on Instagram

Details on federal food buy-back program coming soon, Bibeau says

The funds won’t address the entirety of the problem facing farmers

Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Some people may have received both CERB and wage subsidy

Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

CanadaHelps fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars

Racist comments hurled at two women in Vancouver Island restaurant

Police called in, man arrested

COVID-19: B.C. completing single-site work for senior care homes

Care aides get retroactive pay increase to union rates

Most Read