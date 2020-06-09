Langley Grade 12 students can win a free 2002 Chevy Malibu

Grads have until Wednesday, June 17 to submit a 200 to 300 word essay about why they need a vehicle

Langley Grade 12 students can win this 2002 Chevy Malibu by writing a 200 to 300 word essay. (Peter Foreman/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Peter Foreman had a 2002 Chevy Malibu just sitting around after acquiring a new vehicle, so the Langley resident thought the car could go to good use.

“My wife, Jolene, suggested it would probably be better to donate it,” Foreman said. “I agreed and immediately thought about the kids that were graduating this year. They have had the chance to celebrate their milestone – I thought I could help a little with this.”

Grade 12 students in the Langley School District now have until Wednesday, June 17 to submit a 200 to 300 word essay about how they will use this opportunity, the vehicle, to their advantage.

The winner will receive the Chevy, a $500 deposit towards three months of basic ICBC coverage, and an a $200 Esso gift card.

“I have a panel of three judges to decide who will be the recipient,” Foreman explained. “One is my insurance agent, Tony Bhinder from Gold Key Insurance. The second is the dealer development manager for BC at Integra Tire, Gary Kopiak. The third is my mom, Cheryl Foreman.”

Foreman figured the question “if only I had a car, I could…” would be a great topic to get student’s creativity flowing and help the judges figure out who is most deserving of a new ride.

Essays must be submitted to Integra Tire – 5718 198 St, Langley City.

The selection process will commence immediately afterward and a decision will be announced on Monday, June 22.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Ride for Doug proceeds despite COVID-19

Students will need a Class 7 “N’ driver’s license to enter and the winner will need a parent/guardian to sign a release form.

“This year’s grads lost a lot of opportunities to celebrate and I wanted to give them something to celebrate,” Foreman said.

People can find the full details on Facebook.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Graduation 2020Langley