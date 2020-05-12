One of Teresa Beere Johnson’s students makes a mask for “Flatten the Curve Handmade Masks”. (Teresa Beere Johnson/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley graphic designer looking for help to make handmade face masks

Teresa Beere Johnson is crafting N95 disposable type designer masks for health care workers

As the COVID-19 situation escalated these past few weeks, Langley resident Teresa Beere Johnson was checking in with her niece – an RN at Kamloops Hospice – to see how she was doing.

She, like many other health care workers everywhere, was becoming concerned about the dwindling stock of supplies, particularly face masks.

“I had started noticing more and more people wearing disposable masks and know that they are near impossible to obtain,” Beere Johnson said. “After I created my first batch of masks, I posted them on my Facebook. It turns out that a lot of people were very interested in them and requested that I make some for them.”

Beere Johnson said the best masks to wear for protection are the N95 disposable type masks and it is of utmost importance that health care providers have access to these products.

“I decided to help out and make simple cotton face masks to help out my RN niece who works at Kamloops Hospice. The consensus is something is better than nothing, even if it doesn’t offer full protection,” she added.

READ MORE: Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

To fulfill requests from people wanting masks and the need for those in health care, Beere Johnson created a small store in which people can purchase her creations.

She has since hired several students to help keep up with the demand, crafting multicoloured Olson-style masks.

Proceeds of these sales will go toward the cost of the materials, labour, and towards masks beere Johnson is donating to FTC Handmade Masks – a charity organization who is distributing face masks to high risk members of society.

People can find out more about the project and donate at https://eco-masks.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taking it to the streets: Walnut Grove housing complex holds roadside rally for medical staff and first responders

Just Posted

Langley graphic designer looking for help to make handmade face masks

Teresa Beere Johnson is crafting N95 disposable type designer masks for health care workers

Taking it to the streets: Walnut Grove housing complex holds roadside rally for medical staff and first responders

‘Well over’ 100 took part in the first of what is planned to be regular Friday night events

Fears wells may run dry as Langley aquifer drops

Residents over the Hopington aquifer are worried about recent declines

Funeral homes face PPE shortage as COVID crisis continues

From Langley across the country, funeral professionals need PPE to stay safe

VIDEO: Section of Langley Bypass closed eastbound after cyclist struck

Incident on Trans Canada Highway between Glover Road and 232nd Street is clear

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Could Abbotsford Centre host NHL games during pandemic?

Postponed hockey season could possibly coming to Metro Vancouver later this year

UPDATE: Body of 22-year-old man from India recovered from Vedder River in Chilliwack

Young man was swimming in the the river with friends Monday when he went under

COVID-19: Is B.C. reopening too soon? Lessons from Germany, Korea

B.C. restart includes park day use, pubs and restaurants

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call on Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister to resign

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and elected band councils.

Suspect sought in anti-Asian attack that left Good Samaritan injured on Vancouver bus

Police said a woman was punched for defending two Asian woman wearing masks

Canada must watch for uptick in COVID-19 cases ‘really carefully’ if U.S border opens: feds

The U.S. has more than 1.3 million cases and 81,000 deaths

No fair for 2020, but PNE Prize Home to be raffled and brought to Pemberton lot

Top prize is a ‘a gorgeous 3,188-square-foot modern masterpiece’

Most Read