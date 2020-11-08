Leaves offer the beautiful colour of fall. But sadly, those leaves are starting to fall en masse now. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Leaves offer the beautiful colour of fall. But sadly, those leaves are starting to fall en masse now. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Fall work ongoing in the garden

By Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times

As the leaves come down daily now, there seems to be endless jobs to complete before it gets too cold outside!

If you have a lot of deciduous trees, the raking can keep you busy for a few weeks as most trees lose their leaves a little at a time, at least until we get a very hard frost.

We grow several varieties of Japanese maples in our garden and the beauty of the fall colours have made this a much nicer season already. It’s sad to see the leaves fall on those – but many children like to collect them and keep them as long as possible.

When I was little, I would press the leaves in books and check on them every few weeks – I guess I loved trees even back then.

We have had several questions about planting trees at this time of year.

Yes, now is a great time to plant – either decidous or evergreen.

RECENT COLUMN: What a great month for cleaning and planting

Evergreen hedging, especially cedars, require regular watering until they get established, so planting in what is normally our “rainy” season is great timing.

If you are planting a new hedge, first and foremost make sure that you have a deep enough trench dug for the trees.

Whether you get the trees in pots or in burlap, the hole you dig for them should be deeper and wider than the root ball on the tree.

The soil beneath the root ball should be loosened and have added organic material, such as compost, in the hole/trench. Try to add some extra organic matter in between the trees as well, water them in and keep an eye on them.

If there is no rain in the forecast, water.

Truly, the key to a thriving hedge is plenty of moisture for the first two or three months after planting – giving the trees a chance to settle in, develop some new roots and get over the stress of being moved.

We have seen too many hedges die because they did not get proper watering when planted.

Most vegetable gardens are coming to an end, with a few items like parsnips still out there because they are best after a frost. Broccoli, cabbage, and kale are also great vegetables for fall – as they can survive in the cooler weather for quite some time.

PAST COLUMN: Tiny hybrids can add stunning colour to the garden

While Halloween is now behind us, if you have any pumpkins left over, check with anyone who has chickens because they would love the pumpkins for them. Chickens absolutely love pumpkins.

With all the extra time spent in the garden this year due to everyone being home more, don’t despair about fall and winter – there will still be plenty to do outside.

Snow is the only thing that holds us back from working outside – and then we take that opportunity to browse gardening catalogues and websites with ideas and plans for next year.

So you see, for gardeners, the work never ends!

.

– Pam Erikson is owner of Erikson’s Daylily Gardens and Perennials and president of the Langley Garden Club

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

gardeningLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SHARE: Fort Langley – where fall meets fungus

Just Posted

Perfect time to plant a hedge, but in case there’s not consistent rain, remember to water. (Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LANGLEY GREEN THUMB: Fall work ongoing in the garden

By Pam Erikson/Special to Langley Advance Times As the leaves come down… Continue reading

THROUGH YOUR LENS: Langley’s Wout Brouwer discovered mushrooms galore growing on a tree on the Houston Trail in Fort Langley. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Advance Times)
SHARE: Fort Langley – where fall meets fungus

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley woman says wealthy pulling the strings

Left and right wing average people should not be pointing fingers at each other

Karen Cameron chairs the Thanks for Caring Society which hosts the Christmas Tea. This year’s tea is virtual and features a variety of items for its auction. (Cameron photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christmas Bureau high tea organizers hope popularity remains for virtual event

Annual Thanks for Caring Christmas Tea is virtual. People can still have high tea and watch online

Milner residents Harry and Sylvia Kimmel lost three of their sons during the Second World War. Left to right: Richard, Gordon, and Clifford. Richard and Gordon died 10 days apart at Normandy.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Langley residents join the fight in two World Wars and other conflicts

Local historian Warren Sommer touches on life in wartime at the front and at home

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Kartar Rathour, 89, was injured after being pushed to the ground while walking in Abbotsford Friday. Submitted photo
Elderly Abbotsford man hospitalized after random assault by stranger

Grandson says 89-year-old has a fractured hip and faces surgery after being shoved to the ground

Most Read