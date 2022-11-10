Langley group brings young and adult vendors under one roof

Emma Hazelton, 7 sold holiday decorations at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Emma Hazelton, 7 sold holiday decorations at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Sisters Georgia and Sydney – 9 and 11 – sold holiday decorations made with wood at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Chayle Macmillan, 9 is Langley Meadows Community School students. She sold brownies, scrunchies, chocolate chip cookies, ornaments, and more at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Denise Begg raised funds for a local bike group. She also sold clothing and more at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Emma, Ruth, and Susan were amongst the 30 vendors at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Hailey Kramer runs a clothing brand. She sold her products at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) More than 30 vendors and hundreds of people attended the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Paige and Penny at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Rhonda and Liza sold holiday decorations and gift items at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Rhonda and Liza sold holiday decorations and gift items at the annual Langley Meadows craft fair, which took place at the Langley Meadows Community School on Saturday, Nov. 5. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Langley Meadows Community School (LMCS) on Saturday, Nov. 5, hosted more than 30 vendors and hundreds of shoppers for a winter craft fair, which was organized by a local community association. This was the group’s 10th annual fair at the school, bringing young and adult vendors under one roof – the school’s gynasium.

The fair featured local artisans and students who sold a range of items, including touques, scrunchies, plushies, cookies, handmade jewelry, cups, flowers, and so much more.

Amongst tens of young and adult vendors was LMCS’ nine-year-old student, Chayle MacMillan. She was with her mother selling chocolate chip cookies, brownies, scrunchies, bookmarks, and ornaments. All her products ranged between $5 and $20.

MacMillan said her experience at the craft fair was “really good,” and she could sell “a lot of stuff.”

For five and half year old Davis, who was selling touques at his school, the experience was overwhelming.

“There are a lots of people who are selling everything,” he said.

In addition to crafty items, there were more than 30 door prizes that people could raffle on. The volunteer-run association offered complimentary snacks and raffle opportunities at reasonable rates.

Jory Threinen, the event coordinator, said the fair is a popular event in the community and students, as well as others, look forward to it all year around. Due to the pandemic, the association had to move the event online last year, but Threinen said people were excited about the return.

The non-profit association also raised money for community service programs like breakfast club, nights alive, fall fair, and more.

Though raising money was an essential part of the event, Threinen said the group was more focused on bringing the community together.

.

RELATED: Langley residents put their hearts into this unique spring craft fair

READ MORE: Heart sale at Langley craft fair will aid Ukraine

.