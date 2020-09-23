Langley group rebrands but remains focused on helping local seniors

Langley Seniors Community Action Table is now Langley Seniors in Action

Kathy Reddington is the education and awareness chair for Langley Seniors in Action. (LSIA/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A decade in, the Langley Seniors Community Action Table is refocusing and rebranding.

The organization, started through the local governments through the Healthy Community Partnerships, has been active since it was created but its leaders decided it was time for an update.

That includes a switch to the name Langley Seniors in Action, a new website, and a renewed drive to benefit the community.

“We were touting ourselves as the voice of seniors and we knew we needed to connect more directly with seniors,” said Kathy Reddington, education and awareness chair.
The group decided it was time for a refresh.
“We needed to modernize and really be able to show people who we are,” coordinator Kim Houlind said.
The seniors action table would typically tackle one significant subject area per year. It conducted a seniors transportation survey in 2015 and has hosted awareness events on elder abuse and more. The action table has hosted political debates and discussions during election years.
When it took on housing, the result was the Triple A Housing Society that hosted a housing summit a few years ago and has been working on housing issues. In partnership with the Langley Environmental Society (LEPS), they’ve been distributing bags of produce weekly to not only help with healthy eating but also social isolation.
“We’re going to continue working with them on a couple of programs,” Houlind said.
The group obtained society status last November, a process started about two years ago, and was looking ahead to 2020.
The global coronavirus pandemic had the group scrambling to stay active and involved but safe. Initially, the group was working on a spring summit to combat social isolation.
“We had to switch horses,” said Reddington, who has been a volunteer with the group since 2013.
So the monthly meetings went online and the group sought out other ways to connect with local seniors. There’s the new website through which people can not only find out about the society and its various offerings but also register for events and sign up for the electronic newsletter.
Houlind explained that the society wants to be a resource for older residents, – to know “where are they succeeding, where are they struggling and how can we help.”
Helping seniors get online
The society obtained funding from the federal government to its Seniors Connecting Seniors program provide tablets and one year of internet service to low or modest income seniors who aren’t yet online.
The program kicks off Oct. 1 which is the United Nations International Day of Older Persons. They say the society has funding for 30 to 50 tablets and is working with suppliers and internet providers to stretch their dollars so more seniors can take part. Community partners and organizations that work with seniors can recommend seniors who would benefit. But the society doesn’t just provide the tech and internet access. The seniors will get tech buddies. The society is working with Langley Secondary School to have students be tech buddies, helping seniors with IT needs.
Online events
(Register in advance online or by emailing llyscat@gmail.com)
• Indoor Growing: Pam Dangelmaier, owner of Botanus and author of Flour Garden, on how to use a little outdoor space to garden and what can be grown indoors during the winter? Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m.
• Enhanced Road Assessment: ICBC will give a presentation on how to prepare for the enhanced road assessment. Friday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m.
• Aging Well with Nutrition: Kim Bond,coach, educator and nutrition specialist for seniors, will discuss food as medicine. Friday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m.
• Learning the benefits of Mindfulness: Taught by Pam Dangelmaier. Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m.
• All About Vaccines: Dr. Carolyn Van Schagen provides an overview of vaccinations. Friday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m.
• Remembrance Day: Hosted by Jim McGregor. Friday, Nov. 6, at 10 a.m.
• Inaugural AGM: The society’s very first annual general meeting is open to members only. Hear about the accomplishments this last year and plans for the coming year. Elect a new executive. Must be a member by Sept. 20 to have voting privileges. Memberships are $5. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.
.

Got a news tip?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health and wellnessSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteers needed to help make Aldergrove shine

Just Posted

Langley group rebrands but remains focused on helping local seniors

Langley Seniors Community Action Table is now Langley Seniors in Action

LETTER: Langley woman shocked by abuse of ‘My Mr. Rogers’ – Dr. Bonnie

Public workers and front line staff are working to protect and help everyone

New Langley digs facilitate 500 virus tests a day

Fraser Health expands COVID-19 testing and collection in Langley with move to Kwantlen university

‘Punk’ gangs likely source of shootings in Langley area: criminologist

There have been three incidents in as many days

Volunteers needed to help make Aldergrove shine

Business association will host downtown clean up day and will survey owners and residents on Oct. 3

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Young man assaulted, left for 12 hours until help called in Vancouver’s Strathcona Park

Vancouver police are looking to identify the victim as they investigate an assault on Monday evening

Boulders near Harrison vandalized with derogatory word

Vandalism likely occured between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening

Most Read