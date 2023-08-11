Langley guitarist brings flamenco music to 14th annual West Fine Arts Show

Long time Langley resident John Gilliat will liven up the stage at the two-day West Fine Arts Show.
He started guitar as a teenager after watching bands play at his high school.
“I saw those guys and [I knew] that’s what I wanted to do,” Gilliat said.
His career really took off after an audition to play at Murray Phillips art gallery which, at the time, was located on Fraser Highway.
“We go way back, probably late 1990s [and] I’ve been playing for Murray’s gatherings that he’s had ever since,” Gilliat recalled.
Brian Croft, president and organizer of the art show, invited Gilliat to be the entertainment during the event.
“I play a lot of different styles. I started out as a rock and roll guitar player touring Western Canada and the United States. Then I studied jazz in college and became sort of a freelance studio guy and played with all kinds of different bands,” Gilliat explained.
But his main style is flamenco.
Gilliat will perform for both days of the show, which runs today until 9 p.m. (Aug. 11) and tomorrow (Aug. 12) from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
“In all the years of doing this show, this will be the largest ever with 25 artists,” Croft said.
The show will be in the Cascades Ballroom of the Coastal Hotel and Convention Centre located at 20393 Fraser Hwy.
Admission and parking is free.
For more information or to see individual artists galleries, people can visit westart.ca.
West Fine Arts Show is a registered not-for-profit B.C. society which organizes fine art shows throughout the year.
