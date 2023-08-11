Langley guitarist brings flamenco music to 14th annual West Fine Arts Show

Langley resident John Gilliat is performing at theWest Fine Art Show on Friday and Saturday at the Coastal Hotel and Convention Centre. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Richard Brodeur was creating a new painting next to his art display at the West Fine Arts Show on Friday, Aug. 11. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Langley artist Lizete Dureault has her artwork on display at the West Fine Arts Show on Friday, Aug. 11. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times) Fort Langley artist Gabrille Straus has her work displayed at the West Fine Arts Show. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Long time Langley resident John Gilliat will liven up the stage at the two-day West Fine Arts Show.

He started guitar as a teenager after watching bands play at his high school.

“I saw those guys and [I knew] that’s what I wanted to do,” Gilliat said.

His career really took off after an audition to play at Murray Phillips art gallery which, at the time, was located on Fraser Highway.

“We go way back, probably late 1990s [and] I’ve been playing for Murray’s gatherings that he’s had ever since,” Gilliat recalled.

Brian Croft, president and organizer of the West Fine Arts Show, has his own work displayed. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Brian Croft, president and organizer of the art show, invited Gilliat to be the entertainment during the event.

“I play a lot of different styles. I started out as a rock and roll guitar player touring Western Canada and the United States. Then I studied jazz in college and became sort of a freelance studio guy and played with all kinds of different bands,” Gilliat explained.

But his main style is flamenco.

Gilliat will perform for both days of the show, which runs today until 9 p.m. (Aug. 11) and tomorrow (Aug. 12) from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

“In all the years of doing this show, this will be the largest ever with 25 artists,” Croft said.

The show will be in the Cascades Ballroom of the Coastal Hotel and Convention Centre located at 20393 Fraser Hwy.

Admission and parking is free.

For more information or to see individual artists galleries, people can visit westart.ca.

West Fine Arts Show is a registered not-for-profit B.C. society which organizes fine art shows throughout the year.

READ MORE: West Fine Arts Show returns to Langley for 14th year

RELATED: Arts Alive Festival makes dream come true for one Langley artist

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.