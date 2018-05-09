A new wine pull fundraiser was added to this year’s fun fundraisers at the hospital’s Denim & Diamonds gala Saturday. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Langley has fun giving at hospital gala

The fun components of this year’s Denim & Diamonds gala brought in more than $230,000 Saturday.

For several years now, the Denim & Diamonds organizing committee has been endeavouring to incorporate interactive and entertaining components into the gala night, in an effort to raise money but also allow the guests to have a barrel of fun in the process.

Last Saturday’s festivities, held at the Cascades Casino, were no exception.

The 26th annual hospital foundation gala incorporated live music, magic tricks, a wine raffle, live and silent auctions, and a trip for two to Vegas as part of the vintage Vegas-themed fundraiser for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Langley’s generous residents and businesses have once again stepped up to provide incredible prizes and auction items,” said foundation executive director Vivian Smith, noting there were more than 80 silent auction items.

There were also eight live auction items, including the sale of the “best table in the house” for the night, that jointly raised in excess of $43,000.

“Our donors attend the gala because they care about the hospital and want to support and advocate for the cause,” said the foundation’s communications person Terra Scheer.

“But they also want to have a fun night out with friends. We’re so pleased that guests embraced entertaining fundraisers like the hallway of care equipment sales… and activities like the Everything Wine wine pull, where everyone walks away a winner.”

In total, the fun components brought in more than $230,000 of the $494,000 raised.

 

A silent and live auction and photo shoots by Dennis Davidson of Keepsake Portraits were also fun parts of the night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

A new wine pull fundraiser was added to this year’s fun fundraisers at the hospital’s Denim & Diamonds gala Saturday. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

A silent and live auction and photo shoots by Dennis Davidson of Keepsake Portraits were also fun parts of the night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

Previous story
Langley donors putting the ‘right tools’ in the hands of care providers
Next story
PHOTOS: Gala about bringing better care when needed to Langley hospital

Just Posted

Langley donors putting the ‘right tools’ in the hands of care providers

Langley hospital received a major infusion of cash for equipment needed in all areas of care.

Langley has fun giving at hospital gala

The fun components of this year’s Denim & Diamonds gala brought in more than $230,000 Saturday.

More news about Langley’s ER is coming May 28

A $30-million expansion plan is still in the works.

Langley family so grateful for care Zakariah received

Lori kissed her six-year-old son goodnight in a hospital bed, reassuring him he’d be better soon.

Investment advisor excited by role in Langley hospital drive

Michael Laurin is teaching his boys the importance of giving.

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris sings love for Canada while filming in B.C.

The ‘How I Met your Mother’ actor spent his last weekend in B.C. enjoying the fresh outdoors

Feds to boost G7 security by flying in 3,000 officers, German shepherds

G7 leaders to meet in June in Quebec

Allegations against MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh waved off the suggestion the two incidents were linked

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

PHOTOS: Fire crew battles large blaze at B.C. golf course

Huge walls of flame seen from Mount Brenton Golf Club in Chemainus

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

New Westminster man faces child porn charges

Shane Tucker has been released on a number of conditions

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Most Read