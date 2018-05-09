Langley has fun giving at hospital gala

The fun components of this year’s Denim & Diamonds gala brought in more than $230,000 Saturday.

A new wine pull fundraiser was added to this year’s fun fundraisers at the hospital’s Denim & Diamonds gala Saturday. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

For several years now, the Denim & Diamonds organizing committee has been endeavouring to incorporate interactive and entertaining components into the gala night, in an effort to raise money but also allow the guests to have a barrel of fun in the process.

Last Saturday’s festivities, held at the Cascades Casino, were no exception.

The 26th annual hospital foundation gala incorporated live music, magic tricks, a wine raffle, live and silent auctions, and a trip for two to Vegas as part of the vintage Vegas-themed fundraiser for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Langley’s generous residents and businesses have once again stepped up to provide incredible prizes and auction items,” said foundation executive director Vivian Smith, noting there were more than 80 silent auction items.

There were also eight live auction items, including the sale of the “best table in the house” for the night, that jointly raised in excess of $43,000.

“Our donors attend the gala because they care about the hospital and want to support and advocate for the cause,” said the foundation’s communications person Terra Scheer.

“But they also want to have a fun night out with friends. We’re so pleased that guests embraced entertaining fundraisers like the hallway of care equipment sales… and activities like the Everything Wine wine pull, where everyone walks away a winner.”

In total, the fun components brought in more than $230,000 of the $494,000 raised.

A silent and live auction and photo shoots by Dennis Davidson of Keepsake Portraits were also fun parts of the night. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance)

