Langley has options when it comes to Christmas tree chipping in early 2022

Chipping events raise money for local youth and other groups or various causes

Adam Murphy, vice-chair of the Langley Senior Resources Society board of directors, was unloading trees from vehicles as they pulled in Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 for the centre’s first Christmas tree chipping fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley residents have a few options when it comes to disposing of their real Christmas trees.

Both the City and Township allow people to put their trees out with their green waste if they have curbside collection.

Many people like to take their trees to local chipping events which are fundraisers for youth and community groups or various causes.

2nd Brookswood Eagles Scout Group: Christmas tree chipping and bottle drive

Chipping is by donation on Sunday, Jan. 2 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Supporting Scouts Canada programs (camps, jamborees, training, field trips, etc.). At Brookswood Secondary School, 20902 37A Ave.

DW Poppy Secondary Dry Grad Tree Chipping: Funraiser is Sunday, Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 23752 52nd Ave. Chipping is by donation. Pick-up services are available with a minimum donation of $20 (no minimum donation for drop-off). To arrange tree pick-up, contact dwpoppydrygrad@gmail.com.

Chipping Away at a Cure: This fundraiser is pick-up service only and takes place Saturday, Jan. 8 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tree chipping is by donation and is in support of the Canadian Cancer Foundation. To schedule a tree pick-up, go to: www.chippingawayatacure.com.

Ride2Survive’s annual Chipping Fundraiser: From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9, people can support the Canadian Cancer Society’s Ride2Survive and Cops for Cancer at the corner of 197th Street and Willowbrook Drive in the mall parking lot. Drop off and Bartlett Tree Experts will handle the chipping.

All decorations must be removed before chipping. Flocked trees cannot be chipped and are disposed of as garbage.

Anyone doing public Christmas tree chipping can email the details (date, hours of operation, dates, address, cost/fee structure, and any charity aspects) to heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com.

