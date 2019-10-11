Langley haunted house opens this weekend

Until closer to Oct. 31, the Willoughby Slumber Yard is open 6-9 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Willoughby Slumber Yard and Haunted House takes donations for the Sources Langley Food Bank when it’s open. (Facebook)

The Lenko and Scott family are getting into the Halloween spirit early, opening their Haunted House Friday, Oct. 11.

Opening night is 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend, and the house is at 8156 211th St.

They are collecting non-perishable food for the Sources Langley Food Bank from those wanting to stop by for a frightfully good time. A donation bin is on the front porch.

he display started with a few decorations in the front yard and over the years has exploded into a fun family-friendly interactive display. Each year something new is added and the fun keeps growing!

The display in the front yard is always visible, but these are the hours the haunted house will be open to walk through and when the musical light display will be operating.

The house is also open 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, Oct. 18 and 25, and Saturdays, Oct. 19 and 26. After that, it’s open those hours on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m., and on Oct. 31 from 5 to 9 p.m.

On Halloween night Oct.31, there will be some special guests in front of the house.

The members of the Township of Langley fire hall #4 will be visiting. Come see their firetruck, take some photos, and get some treats from local firefighters. The visit is a chance for the public to stop by and thank the firefighters for the work they do to support the community.

