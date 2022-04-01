Langley home front yard decorated with Easter theme cut outs

Garden is open for kids in the community

Kids in the community love the decorations and enjoy visiting to celebrate Easter. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

A Langley home’s front yard has become an Easter celebration ground for kids in the community.

Local resident Debbie Biggin and her sister-in-law Sherry Soderholm are back with their beautiful Easter theme decorations.

Their front yard, which is now called Easter Wonderland is open to public 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. In addition to that, they will be throwing a Easter party on April 2 and April 9, where Soderholm will come dressed as Easter bunny.

The two ladies love kids and are excited to welcome them to their garden.

Not just Easter but they love celebrating other festivals, too. For Halloween and Christmas, too, they decorate their garden with festival themed cut outs and lights.

This is their second year doing Easter Wonderland.

For Biggin, the inspiration to share love comes from her father, with whom she started the tradition of setting up festival displays 20 years ago in their Chilliwack home.

Biggin, does the drawing herself before her brother takes on the job of cutting the pieces out. When Biggin is done with the painting, her sister-in-law, takes up the final job of setting up the cut-outs in the garden.

Parents in and around the neighbourhood bring their kids to the garden and take photographs in the popular wonderland garden.

Recently, three-years-old Olivia and four-years-old Ariana, made their first visit. The girls ran around the garden, while their mom, took photographs.

“We welcome all the kids to our garden. It is our way to show love,” said Biggin.

Soderholm, too encouraged kids to pop by.

“It is free for everyone. Come and enjoy,” she said.

