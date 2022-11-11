Langley home to several Remembrance Day services

Here’s details on the services in Aldergrove, Murrayville, Fort Langley, Langley City and east Surrey

Bugler Brian Parkinson played the Last Post at the Murrayville Remembrance Day ceremony in 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)

With Remembrance Day approaching, this is the time of the year when people pause to remember those who served and continue to serve this country.

The public should arrive early to get their spots before the processions begin at whichever of the local services they choose to attend.

Aldergrove

In Aldergrove, members of the Royal Canadian Legion plan the Nov. 11 services months in advance, as about 3,000 people in the community come out annually to honour the sacrifices of war veterans.

This year, the legion is returning with the parade at 10:45 a.m., and a portion of Fraser Higway will be temporarily closed from 9 a.m.

Legion members will begin the procession at 272nd Street and Fraser Highway, and walk towards the legion branch at 26607 Fraser Hwy.

In addition to the legion colour party’s participation, firefighters, RCMP, cadets, scouts, and brownies will be part of the organized service, along with Aldergrove’s local hockey team, the Kodiaks.

The ceremonies will commence with singing of O Canada and a prayer. A member of the Royal Canadian Legion will then briefly talk about why Remembrance Day is celebrated.

At 11 a.m. the attendees will observe a two-minute silence dedicated to those Canadian soldiers who died fighting in the world wars and other peacekeeping missions. Following that, Rouse and Reveille shall be sounded along with the piper’s Lament, after which one of the legion members will deliver a short sermon.

The wreaths will then be laid at the cenotaph.

The legion will host a potluck. The meal is by donation, and people are encouraged to bring food to share. The cadets will offer hotdogs to kids younger than eight.

Fort Langley

A joint effort of the Fort Langley Remembrance Day committee and the Fort Langley Lions Club, this year’s service starts with a procession that begins at the west end of the Fort Langley Cemetery, near the intersection of St. Andrew’s and Nash Streets.

It will be led by a piper and a colour party, followed by veterans, active members of the armed forces, members of the clergy, RCMP, Armed Forces cadets, firefighters, elected officials, Kwantlen elders,, and members of the scouting and guiding movements.

A traditional service will then be held in the cemetery at the cenotaph.

Proceedings will be broadcast on www.FortLangleyRemembers.com and on https://www.facebook.com/fortlangleyremembrance/ starting at 10:15 a.m., Nov. 11 for those who cannot attend.

Reserved parking is available for veterans, the elderly, and those with disabilities at St. Andrew’s Church, next to the cemetery at 9025 Glover Rd.

Murrayville

The Nov. 11 ceremony at the Murrayville Cemetery, 21405 44th Ave., begins at 10:30 a.m. with a procession led by piper John McCallum.

Grace Muller is the master of ceremonies.

There will be music from soloist Krystal McEwan. Poems remembering the fallen will be read. This will be followed by the Last Post and two minutes of silence.

The services will officially conclude with the laying of wreaths.

After the event has concluded, a reception will follow at the Murrayville Hall.

The service will be available online at MurrayvilleRemembranceDay.ca.

Parking is available at the Langley Golf Centre, at 216th Street and 44th Avenue with limited parking for veterans and seniors at the cemetery.

Langley City

Services at the cenotaph in Douglas Park start at 10:50 a.m. with greetings by emcee Jim McGregor – followed by O Canada. Pastor Steve Nicholson will say the invocation prayer. At 11 a.m., comes two-minutes of silence.

An RCMP officer will then recite the In Flanders Field poem along with a lament by piper Rob Duff. The Rouse and Reveille shall then be sounded by Steve Thomson.

That is followed by poems and recitations.

Wreaths will be laid at the cenotaph while Duff plays Amazing Grace and God Save the King.

The City website has a video for those unable to attend. It is suggested that people start to play it at 10:55 a.m.

Arboretum

People may opt to go to the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, Fraser Highway at 212th Street. There is a memorial grove dedicated to Canadians killed in Afghanistan, and a special stone memorial commemorating Canadian involvement in the battle of Gapyong in Korea.

Cloverdale

One of the nation’s largest services takes place in Cloverdale starting at 10:30 a.m. The legion is at 17567 57th Ave.

Port Kells

There is no service this year at the Port Kells Community Hall.

Langley CityLangley TownshipRemembrance Day