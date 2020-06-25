Langley homebuilders take home multiple HAVAN awards

Best Landscaping went to Infinity Properties and Best Interior Design awarded to Vesta Properties

Winners of Homebuilders Association Vancouver (HAVAN) Awards for Housing Excellence were announced on Friday, June 19, through an online ceremony – and there were a couple of Langley winners in the bunch.

The HAVAN Awards put a spotlight on the accomplishments of the home-building industry each year.

Capturing the best new-home construction, renovation and design projects in Metro Vancouver, the awards showcase custom-built homes, kitchen and bathroom renovations, single and multi-family developments, and the latest in high-performance building technology and innovative housing choices.

“Best Landscaping – Single-Family Production or Multi-Family” went to Langley’s Infinity Properties Ltd. for The Links located in Surrey.

Infinity Properties is extremely proud to have won this award, said Tim Bontkes, President of Infinity Properties.

“It is our goal to build complete, livable communities and the Links townhome project is another example of how we have successfully achieved this,” Bontkes explained. “The Links is nestled between two watercourses and a golf course and we were successful in mixing the existing greenery with new landscaping providing beautiful exposure and outdoor space for all of our new residents.”

“Best Interior Design Custom Residence” was awarded to Vesta Properties Ltd. for Coastal Elegance in Langley.

Several of the award-winning companies had homes in Langley including Sandhill Development Ltd. (winner of Best Multi-Family Lowrise Development for Elements in Langley) and Zenterra Developments Ltd. (winner of Best Townhouse/Rowhome Unit less than 1,500 S.F. for Fraser – Unit 11 in Langley).

Typically, an industry gala, this year, with gathering restrictions limited due to COVID-19, HAVAN determined it would be an opportunity to swing open the doors wide open and invite everyone in to peek at the Lower Mainland market.

Ron Rapp, HAVAN CEO, said the residential construction industry has had the privilege of working through COVID-19, a responsibility we continue to take seriously.

“Homeowners looking to build or renovate during and post COVID-19 need to find ways to connect with trusted professionals online, and the HAVAN Awards is a good starting point,” Rapp explained. “It’s a recognized brand within the residential industry, and one to trust.”

Over 400 entries were juried by a peer-reviewed panel of award-winning builders, renovators, and designers from outside the Metro Vancouver area – in total, 55 awards were handed out to 31 builders.

The complete list of winners is listed below and can be viewed online at www.havan.ca/awards/.

Is there more to this story?

