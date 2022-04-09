Langley horse lovers lauded

Norma Wilson’s dedication to all things equestrian was recently lauded by fellow horse lovers in Langley.

Each year the Vintage Riders Equestrian Club recognizes an “inspirational” member for their work in the club or community.

This year, Wilson was acknowledged for both, commending her leadership and contributions in connection with the Spirit of the Horse garden and memorial wall.

Created in 2001, this tribute is located in Campbell Valley Regional Park, in the equestrian parking lot off 208th Street, near the equestrian events field.

“Norma has taken on the role of caretaking this garden,” explained club’s spokesperson Susan Chaworth-Musters.

The garden was a dream of the late Joy Richardson, a well-known personality in the horse community for decades.

“Besides the lovely gardens, there is a memorial wall with many very touching plaques placed in memory of many special horses and ponies” that need tending, Chaworth-Musters explained.

Similarly, the club also recognized Elena Kau, a member of the executive leadership team. She was thanked for providing technical know-how in allowing club members to stay connected during two-plus years of COVID-19.

Vintage Riders Equestrian Club is a group of horse riders and owners from across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley that “explore and offer all forms of horsemanship – with less importance placed on competition and more emphasis on fun and enjoyment of horses and learning new skills.”

They strive to create a forum in which horsemen and women can share knowledge and skills in a non-judgmental environment, said Chaworth-Musters.

Info on Facebook at Vintage Riders Equestrian Club or via email at vintageriders@shaw.ca.

