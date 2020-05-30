The Fraser Health Advance Care Planning offers information, videos and workshops to help residents make important health decisions. (Fraser Health video image)

Langley hospice hosts experts on planning for your future health care needs

The annual advance care planning workshops are an online format due to COVID-19

The global pandemic has people thinking about the future, and the Langley Hospice Society is hosting a free online workshop to help people plan their future medical care.

“The workshops are open to any age, and there’s no limit on the number of attendees,” said Shannon Todd Booth, hospice communications and funds development manager.

People have a daytime or evening option. The Advance Care Planning Workshops are on Tuesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, June 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Fraser Health staff are facilitating the workshop using Zoom. A link will be sent to registered participants.

Prior to taking part, people are asked to register through the hospice society website (CLICK here to register).

Participants are asked to download and print a copy of the workbook in advance.

Todd Booth is encouraging people to help spread the word about the workshops because it’s important to let loved ones know a person’s wishes about medical care, who can make decisions on a person’s behalf if he or she is unable to speak, legalities surrounding advance care planning, and end of life issues. According to the hospice society, less than half of all Canadians have spoken to loved ones, friends and doctors about their plans and wishes.

“This is important information for all ages and stages, and about starting important conversations with ourselves, and our friends and family as we plan for the future,” Todd Booth noted.

The workshops are about 90 minutes, and include time for questions or discussion. They were developed by the Fraser Health Advance Planning team but were typically in-person events.

“We have offered this workshop in past and are going to an online format in order to be able to offer it to the community at this time,” Todd Booth said.

Langley Hospice Society

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants to stream 2007 Memorial Cup championship game Saturday night

Giants versus Medicine Hat Tigers can be viewed on YouTube at 7 p.m.

Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up

After two and a half months of being closed, people can once again check books out of the library

Nearly 6,200 Langley students set to return to school June 1

School district shared COVID-19 update during board meeting

Langley hospice hosts experts on planning for your future health care needs

The annual advance care planning workshops are an online format due to COVID-19

Award-winning gospel singer Carolyn Arends releases COVID-inspired song

‘After This’ blends footage of Arends performance with video of residents and empty Langley streets

11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

Dr. Bonnie Henry also announced that two care home outbreaks would be declared over

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Surrey mayor’s party under fire for ‘sickening’ tweet accusing northern B.C. RCMP of murder

Mayor Doug McCallum says tweet, Facebook post ‘sent out by unauthorized person’

Father’s Day Walk Run for prostate cancer will be virtual event this year throughout B.C.

The annual fundraiser for Prostate Cancer Foundation BC has brought in $2.5 million since 1999

Dr. Bonnie Henry announces official ban on overnight kids’ camps this summer

New ban comes after talking with other provincial health officials across the country, Henry says

Senior man in hospital after unprovoked wolf attack near Prince Rupert

Conservation officers are on site looking for the wolf

VIDEO: NASA astronauts blast off into space on SpaceX rocket

Marks NASA’s first human spaceflight launched from U.S. soil in nearly a decade

‘I knew what he wanted’: Kootenay man spends hours in tree as black bear patrols below

Francis Levasseur is no stranger to the outdoors, but a recent run-in with a bear caused quite a scare

B.C.’s police watchdog probing death of Richmond man in alleged shoplifting incident

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is asking any witnesses to come forward

Most Read