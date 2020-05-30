Langley hospice hosts experts on planning for your future health care needs

The annual advance care planning workshops are an online format due to COVID-19

The Fraser Health Advance Care Planning offers information, videos and workshops to help residents make important health decisions. (Fraser Health video image)

The global pandemic has people thinking about the future, and the Langley Hospice Society is hosting a free online workshop to help people plan their future medical care.

“The workshops are open to any age, and there’s no limit on the number of attendees,” said Shannon Todd Booth, hospice communications and funds development manager.

People have a daytime or evening option. The Advance Care Planning Workshops are on Tuesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, June 24 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Fraser Health staff are facilitating the workshop using Zoom. A link will be sent to registered participants.

Prior to taking part, people are asked to register through the hospice society website (CLICK here to register).

Participants are asked to download and print a copy of the workbook in advance.

Todd Booth is encouraging people to help spread the word about the workshops because it’s important to let loved ones know a person’s wishes about medical care, who can make decisions on a person’s behalf if he or she is unable to speak, legalities surrounding advance care planning, and end of life issues. According to the hospice society, less than half of all Canadians have spoken to loved ones, friends and doctors about their plans and wishes.

“This is important information for all ages and stages, and about starting important conversations with ourselves, and our friends and family as we plan for the future,” Todd Booth noted.

The workshops are about 90 minutes, and include time for questions or discussion. They were developed by the Fraser Health Advance Planning team but were typically in-person events.

“We have offered this workshop in past and are going to an online format in order to be able to offer it to the community at this time,” Todd Booth said.

Langley Hospice Society