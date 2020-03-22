Langley Hospice Society decides to give their gala to go

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the hospice’s Plates and Glasses fundraiser will be delivered to guest’s doors

While Langley Hospice Society (LHS) decided to cancel their upcoming Plates and Glasses fundraiser, previously set for April 18th, due to COVID-19 concerns – they have chosen to continue on with a unique and alternative measure.

In collaboration with their sponsor Well Seasoned, LHS will be offering a five Course “Gala-to-Go” that will be hand-delivered by their staff and volunteers to an address of their choice within the Township of Langley or City of Langley on their previous gala date – Saturday, April 18.

LMH is suggesting that people can host a private dinner party, or with family at their own residences and still enjoy a fabulous feast in support of hospice.

LMH relies on the fundraising and financial support from the community to offer the palliative and bereavement support programs and services.

Shannon Todd Booth, communication manager with LHS, said their goal is to provide this fabulous experience supporters and guests.

”We will host a follow-up wine and cheese event and opportunity to bid on our fabulous silent auction items at a later date, when we can once again gather in a larger group and share the important impact of our programs and services for the clients we serve,” Todd Booth explained.

People can email shannontoddbooth@langleyhospice.com or call 604-530-1115 for more information and to provide a delivery address if they are already a Plates and Glasses ticket holder.

Todd Booth added that appropriate safety measures and protocols will be in place to ensure safe delivery and drop-off of all items.

“If your delivery address is outside of the TOL or COL boundaries, please let us know and we can determine if we are able to make other arrangements, or coordinate a pick-up point,” she added.

More information can be found at https://langleyhospice.com.

