Langley Hospice Society names Shannon Todd Booth as executive director

Shannon Todd-Booth, seen here at the Saturday (Aug. 6) butterfly release at Krause Berry Farm, has been named the new executive director of the Langley Hospice Society. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Shannon Todd Booth has been named executive director of Langley Hospice Society, effective the first of August.

Kathy Derksen, Society Board president, made the announcement on behalf of her fellow board members.

“Shannon, as many of you already know, has been our Communications and Funds Development Manager since July 2013,” Derksen said.

“During Shannon’s time in this role she has proven herself to be an excellent ambassador and communicator for Langley Hospice, all the while, working tirelessly at establishing networks and getting the word out about Langley Hospice and the many programs and services we provide throughout the Langleys and surrounding communities.”

Derksen credited Todd Booth for playing “an important role in the construction of our new Langley Hospice residence and was responsible for developing and implementing our successful fund-raising campaign.”

Prior to joining Langley Hospice Todd Booth was employed mainly in the non-profit sector and has worked for the Ministry of Social Services; the YMCA; and, the Canadian Cancer Society.

She also served nine years on the board of the Langley Animal Protection Society (ending in 2018); is a Relay for Life Volunteer; a present board member for the West Fine Art Society; and, currently, is the vice president of the Otter Co-op board of directors.

“At this time we would like to thank Shannon for her very excellent work this past nine years as our Communications and Funds Development Manager. With Shannon at the helm we at Langley Hospice look forward to continuing our mission and work in providing excellent hospice, palliative and grief support services to our community” the Derksen statement continued.

