The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation provides financial information on its work annually and is winding up a matching donation campaign. (Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation graphic)

Langley hospital fundraiser nears close of matching donation campaign

Local will match donations to a maximum of $75,000. Foundation has raised 93 per cent of the goal

The Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is close to meeting its goal of raising $75,000 by Dec. 31 but needs a bit of help to make to the finish line.

The money is important because an anonymous donor has said funds donated by the end of 2020 will be matched up to a maximum of $75,000.

“We just this morning hit 93% of the total $75,000 match,” said Terra Scheer, who does the foundation’s communications and stewardship. “We’d love to tell the donor that we’ve hit the full amount of his offered match by December 31, so we’re looking to the community to come forward to help us raise that last $5,000 and change and in doing so, have their gifts doubled.”

She said while the donor has chosen to remain anonymous, she can say that he is a loyal supporter of local health care and the foundation, particularly during this season.

• READ MORE: Hospital foundation seeks ventilators, respite for wearing medics

This is the first time the donor has offered to match what the community contributes.

“He came forward in November and asked the foundation what he could do to help the hospital through this difficult year,” Scheer explained. “He wanted his gift to support the most urgent needs of the hospital, not any specific area of care, because he understood that this has been a challenging year full of change, and having the funds available to react and adapt to new practices of health care delivery that would keep patients and staff safe and healthy is more important now than ever.”

Anyone interested in helping the campaign by the Dec. 31 deadline can contact the foundation at 604-533-6422 or through its website lmhfoundation.com.

The money raised isn’t earmarked for a particular campaign or project but will help the foundation continue to provide new updated equipment for the hospital.

Most Read