Langley hospital gala sells out weeks ahead

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s vintage Vegas fundraiser is all filled up.

Flowers pop up, and people think hospital gala – oh yeah, and they’re reminded that spring is here.

Terra Scheer only half-heartedly joked, explaining that tickets have officially sold out again for the 26th annual Denim & Diamond hospital gala happening next month.

As obvious signs of spring appear and people begin getting outdoors more, there’s always a recorded spike in last-minute gala ticket sales.

And once again, that’s translated late last week to another sell-out for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s single biggest fundraising event of the year.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response this year, by the people who want to get involved and show their support,” said Scheer, the foundation’s communication manager.

With even more seats (350) to fill this year – the May 5 event sold out close to a month ahead, foundation chair Deanna Horn elaborated.

“There was such a demand for Denim & Diamonds gala tickets last year that we decided to increase the number of tables available for the 2018 gala. I’m not surprised but I am honoured to report that, even with the increased capacity, we’re now sold out.”

Last year, the gala at Cascades Casino raised more than half a million dollars.

This year, the vintage Vegas themed event, with a series of new entertainment and fundraising features, will hopefully surpass that tally, Horn said.

Many of the popular features return this year, including the silent and live auctions – the latter featuring a $8,500 fisherman’s dream package for two to River’s Inlet for five days; a $3,000 summer sailing trip for four from Vancouver to Bowen Island and back on Aug. 5 (watch the Vancouver Celebration of Lights from English Bay); and a $3,000 wine club package including cases of wine for 12 months.

“Because we’re so blessed to have such great sponsors, every donation people make that night – whether it be through the envelopes on the tables or the purchase of one of the pieces of equipment shown in our Hallway of Care that night, or a winning bid on an auction item. That money will come directly to the hospital and be used to buy urgently needed equipment,” Scheer said.

“Anyone who is sitting in the room that night can make a difference.”

Switching out the diamond dig for a wall of wine, swapping dance music after for a magician/stuntman performing during the gala, and selling raffle tickets for a trip for two to Vegas are all among new initiatives expected to further spark contributions, Scheer added.

“The gala theme of vintage Vegas is bringing a lot of creativity to the decor, menu and entertainment this year,” Horn said. “And I know the night will be unforgettable for our guests. I’m just thrilled to have an opportunity to speak with our donors and sponsors, and to ensure they understand how important their donations are to Langley Memorial and the community.”

