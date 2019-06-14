Langley hospital’s 27th annual gala about having fun

Activities help raised more than $1/2M

Sure, the annual Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation gala is a fundraiser – and this year it was all about pushing the $15-million Emergency Response Campaign over the top.

But, the gala is also a place for people to socialize and enjoy a special night out, said Leanne Laurin, a member of the Old Hollywood Gala committee.

“The activities and the entertainment help provide that unique night out,” she said.

That’s why she, and a team of committee volunteers, worked so hard to ensure it was a “fun” fundraiser, with non-stop entertainment, a larger-than-ever Wall of Wine, a bigger selection of silent and live auction packages, the resurrection of the popular Diamond Dig, the return of the equipment purchase, and even the addition of a candy bar.

“We heard that a lot of people missed the Diamond Dig at last year’s event, so we thought we should bring it back. It was a huge hit – selling out long before the fundraising activities closed,” Laurin said.

“While the Diamond Dig sold out first and left many people disappointed that they were too late to participate, it’s actually the ER equipment purchases that were the biggest hit. So many of our guests chose to show their support by buying a piece of equipment – I think that shows how excited people are to see the new emergency department open,” she added.

EVENT PHOTO GALLERY

In total, all the fun activities offered at the gala helped bring in $528,000 announced, Laurin, whose husband, Mike, was the gala’s presenting sponsor with CIBC Wood Gundy – The Laurin Financial Group.

Asked what was her favourite part of the night, she pondered a moment, then replied: “My favourite part of the evening was all the live entertainment. Seeing our guests out dancing, laughing, and having a great time made all the hard work put in by the committee worth it.”

 

