LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Always giving: Township of Langley firefighters held their annual daffodil fundraiser last month, raising $2,785 for the Canadian Cancer Society. The firefighters charitable society also recently announced it will be co-hosting the second annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala on Sept. 14. Tickets go on sale June 3. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Each week, the Langley Advance Times hosts a feature called Langley In Focus,where we invite the community to submitphotographs of happenings in the community that might not necessarily warrant a complete news story, but are important toshare with the residents of Langley.

That can include pictures from a fundraiser, a cheque presentation, an awards presentation, or other significant moment for local individuals, groups, or companies.

If you wish to send in a submission for consideration in a future Langley In Focus, please send it to editor Roxanne Hooper ateditor@langleyadvancetimes.com.