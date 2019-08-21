Battling Diabetes: Langley’s Pizza Hut restaurants raised more than $3,300 for the 2019 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes. It was part of a province-wide tally of almost $105,000 donated to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Each week, the Langley Advance Times hosts a feature called Langley In Focus, where we invite the community to submit photographs of happenings in the community that might not necessarily warrant a complete news story, but are important to share with the residents of Langley.

That can include pictures from a fundraiser, a cheque presentation, an awards presentation, or other significant moment for local individuals, groups, or companies.

Best chili in town: Kim Snow, from Kimz Angels, brewed up the best chili during the recent Aldergrove Fair Days. While Snow appreciated the support of her sponsors, she sent out a huge thanks to her “angels” – who did all the cooking. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Happy Anniversary: Well Seasoned – a gourmet food store celebrated 15 years with a parking lot party like no other last week. Lovers all things gourmet and local came out and tried delicious local products, visited with vendors, and joined in a toast to mark the milestone with Well Seasoned owner and founder Angie Quaale (left). (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

Back to school surprise in store for Aldergrove’s Kinsmen complex

