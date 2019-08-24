Sip N Dip: When adults were given the opportunity to enjoy the pools and water park at Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre all on their own, they took to it like, well, fish to water. The Township of Langley held its first Sip N Dip evening for people 19 and older in late July with more than 120 people attending. They’re doing it again this Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. with food and beverages available for sale. (Special to Black Press Media)

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Each week, the Langley Advance Times hosts a feature called Langley In Focus,where we invite the community to submit photographs of happenings in the community that might not necessarily warrant a complete news story, but are important to share with the residents of Langley.

That can include pictures from a fundraiser, a cheque presentation, an awards presentation, or other significant moment for local individuals, groups, or companies.

If you wish to send in a submission for consideration in a future Langley In Focus, please send it to editor Roxanne Hooper at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

 

Popping a little bubbly: Langley MLA Mary Polak and Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek were among dozens of Lower Mainland dignitaries who attended the recent grand opening celebration of Atlas Steak + Fish at Cascades Casino. Also present were Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese and long-time Burnaby Councillor Paul McDonell. (Shaulene Burkett/Langley Advance Times)

