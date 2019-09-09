LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Stopping short of taking a dip: It was not a traditional grand opening. Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese stopped in at Coventry Woods apartments in Walnut Grove, where he officially reopened their recently renovated swimming pool alongside Coventry council president Dave Turner. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Each week, the Langley Advance Times hosts a feature called Langley In Focus,where we invite the community to submit photographs of happenings in the community that might not necessarily warrant a complete news story, but are important to share with the residents of Langley.

That can include pictures from a fundraiser, a cheque presentation, an awards presentation, or other significant moment for local individuals, groups, or companies.

More than just a ribbon cutting: Township Mayor Jack Froese was on hand for the official ribbon cutting at Central Agencies, Langley’s newest insurance brokers. He said grand opening ceremonies are about celebrating the launch of a new business. But it’s also a time to rejoice in all the hard work that gets people to this point. Owners Judy MacNeiil, Dennis MacNeiil, and Kathy McCracken helped the mayor perform the official cut. Meanwhile, the entire Central team (left to right)took a moment for a group photo during the grand opening: Suzanne Lima, Diane Ciulla, Steve Howitt, Judy MacNeill, Dennis MacNeill, Monica Bodger, Kathy McCracken, Ellen Young, Wouter Zanen, Renee Laverdure, and Derek Whipps. (Tammy Berry/Langley Advance Times)

Writer gets around: In addition to his duties as a roving reporter with the Langley Advance Times, Langley City’s own Ryan Uytdewilligen can be found at various venues – including Indigo and Arts Alive – this summer promoting his latest book, Akela.