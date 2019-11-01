LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

An Envision Financial Community Endowment Grant of $15,000 was given to the Langley Lodge Seniors Peer Outreach program. It amounts to about half of the program’s annual budget. Representatives of the endownment, First West Credit Union, Envision’s parent company, and Langley Lodge gathered for presentation of the donation. (Langley Advance Times staff)

Each week, the Langley Advance Times hosts a feature called Langley In Focus,where we invite the community to submit photographs of happenings in the community that might not necessarily warrant a complete news story, but are important to share with the residents of Langley.

That can include pictures from a fundraiser, a cheque presentation, an awards presentation, or other significant moment for local individuals, groups, or companies.

If you wish to send in a submission for consideration in a future Langley In Focus, please send it to editor Roxanne Hooper at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.