An Envision Financial Community Endowment Grant of $15,000 was given to the Langley Lodge Seniors Peer Outreach program. It amounts to about half of the program’s annual budget. Representatives of the endownment, First West Credit Union, Envision’s parent company, and Langley Lodge gathered for presentation of the donation. (Langley Advance Times staff)

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Each week, the Langley Advance Times hosts a feature called Langley In Focus,where we invite the community to submit photographs of happenings in the community that might not necessarily warrant a complete news story, but are important to share with the residents of Langley.

That can include pictures from a fundraiser, a cheque presentation, an awards presentation, or other significant moment for local individuals, groups, or companies.

If you wish to send in a submission for consideration in a future Langley In Focus, please send it to editor Roxanne Hooper at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

 

Jim Calamunce (in the hat) collected a $4,100 donation for the Langley Food Bank from Mainland Motors Auto Group, represented by Paul Venables, John Vu, Sunny Goindi, Harry Oberoi, and Manny Jawanda. (Tammy Berry/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
More take part in annual cleanup of veteran’s headstones in Fort Langley

Just Posted

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Halloween quiet for Langley emergency personnel

Minor mischief was all that was reported on the evening of Oct. 31

VIDEO: Halloween night fire destroys empty Langley home

Township firefighters were on scene for about four hours tackling the blaze

Pumpkins look great but Langley grower said they turn to mush when touched

The growing season did not make for plentiful pumpkins this year.

Aldergrove now home to Harald the peacock

The City of Surrey has rehomed over a dozen peafowl on the loose this year

Homicide investigators called to Chilliwack for suspicious death

Male found in area south of Chilliwack Friday morning

Iconic B.C. race car driver Greg Moore remembered 20 years after tragic death

Once a rising star in auto racing, Moore remains one of Maple Ridge’s sports heroes

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

B.C. to experiment with scooters, unicycles on roads, sidewalks

Electric skateboards another option already hitting the road

Revelstoke high school starts ‘buy-back’ program for vape pens

Over 45 vapes have been bought and exchanged for cafeteria credit

Staff close woods behind Delta school after two dogs reportedly died from poison

“In an abundance of caution,” Sunshine Hills Elementary has “closed” the forest to students while police investigate

Google buys Fitbit for $2.1 billion

Search engine giant stepping back into wearables with Fitbit’s 28 million active users

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Most Read