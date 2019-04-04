Eagles brought home silver: Langley Minor Hockey Association’s juvenile A1 Eagles (above) earned silver during the “hard fought” final game at the 2019 BC Hockey provincial championships in Chilliwack recently. Leading up to the playoffs, the Eagles enjoyed a 17-1 regular season winning streak since Christmas. That qualified them for the provincial.

LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Submit your photos to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com

Each week, the Langley Advance Times hosts a feature called Langley In Focus,where we invite the community to submit photographs of happenings in the community that might not necessarily warrant a complete news story, but are important to share with the residents of Langley.

That can include pictures from a fundraiser, a cheque presentation, an awards presentation, or other significant moment for local individuals, groups, or companies.

If you wish to send in a submission for consideration in a future Langley In Focus, please send it to editor Roxanne Hooper at editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

 

Just the way I am: Ryan Brozer, 12, of Langley is a young amputee who embraces life. He’s part of War Amps, an organization that first assisted war amputee veterans returning from the First World War. Now they’re helping kids like Ryan, a right hand amputee. They provide financial assistance for artificial limbs and recreational devices, like the one he uses to hold the handle bars on his bike.

