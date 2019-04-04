LANGLEY IN FOCUS: This week in our community

Eagles brought home silver: Langley Minor Hockey Association’s juvenile A1 Eagles (above) earned silver during the “hard fought” final game at the 2019 BC Hockey provincial championships in Chilliwack recently. Leading up to the playoffs, the Eagles enjoyed a 17-1 regular season winning streak since Christmas. That qualified them for the provincial.

