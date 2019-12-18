Langley in history: Debate over rising policing costs

A one-room school house is saved from destruction and is now at a popular park

This colour slide dates from around 1989 and shows Lochiel School in rought shape before it was restored. The original school was replaced in 1924 and the school operated for one year before it was shut down and students bused to Murrayville. In 1937, Lochiel School reopened and in 1950 it was moved to 224th Street just south of 16th Avenue. Arsonists caused major damage to the school in 1975 and was moved to another site. It was restored and moved to Campbell Valley Regional Park in 1989. (Langley Centennial Museum collection 2009.031.006)

Lochiel School was originally called Biggar’s Prairie School and was built in 1889 on North Bluff Road. It struggled to stay open with fluctuating student numbers. In 1924, the school was replaced with a one-room structure that was only used for one year before students were bused to Murrayville. Around 1941, the school was reopened with approximately 40 students. In 1950, the building was moved to 224th Street just south of 16th Avenue with additions and portables added to the site.

Arsonists set fire to the school in 1975, but the original structure survived and was moved to a new site. In 1987, the Langley Heritage Society took an interest and the building was restored and moved to Campbell Valley Regional Park. The older photo dates from 1989 just before restoration.

Through the years in Langley history…

Eighty Years Ago

December 14, 1939

Fire nearly wiped out the Rogers feed mill in Fort Langley. Cause of the fire was unknown, but damage was estimated at $13,000. Fort Langley and Langley Prairie firefighters who answered the alarm discovered that a sneak thief had drained the gas tank of one of the fire engines.

Seventy Years Ago

December 15, 1949

Former councillor George W. Brooks defeated acting mayor J. McLellan by 21 votes for the head chair at the council table.

A referendum to pay for street-lighting out of general revenue was defeated by a three-to-one margin.

Sixty Years Ago

December 10, 1959

D.W. (Bill) Poppy was re-elected unopposed to his third two-year term as reeve (mayor). He had sat continuously on council since 1946, having first served 11 years as a councillor. His father D.W. (David) Poppy had served on council for 50 years.

Fifty Years Ago

December 11, 1969

For the first time in Langley history, the value of building starts toped the $10 million mark. The previous record, set the year before, was over $6 million.

Forty Years Ago

December 12, 1979

Policing costs were to account for 39 per cent of Langley City’s new budget.

Alderman Iris Mooney was incensed that a motorist did not lose his licence after amassing 18 demerit points in two hours.

Plans for a park next to Aldergrove Secondary School were stymied when landowner Fred Loucks announced that his property was not for sale.

Thirty Years Ago

December 13, 1989

Langley MLA Dan Peterson was one of eight Socreds named to a new board aimed at strengthening regional development in B.C.

Twenty Years Ago

December 14, 1999

An arson attack left Alice Brown Elementary disabled but not destroyed. One classroom and part of the school’s exterior suffered the most serious damage. Air quality concerns due to smoke kept kids out of school while the building’s condition was assessed.

Langley City council considered a three per cent tax hike to pay for longer library hours and increased police service.

December 17, 1999

Roads were closed by flooding and a mudslide caused by heavy rains. But there were no injuries, and lasting damage was minimal.

Police and fire officials were on the same page – or at least, wanted to be – as planning was undertaken to build a new firehall for Aldergrove. Both emergency services were eager to include a community policing office with the firehall.