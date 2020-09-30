Langley invited to take part in virtual National Seniors Day gathering

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons invites people to take part in an Oct. 1 event online

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons is marking National Seniors Day with a virtual event.

People are invited to get online to take part in a virtual meeting Oct. 1 to honour older people in the community.

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons is hosting Canada’s largest-ever virtual meeting for National Seniors Day.

The event will includes a national minute of silence to remember those who have died due to COVID-19 in long-term care homes in Canada. More than 82 per cent of COVID-19 related deaths are connected to long-term care homes with more than 7,500 vulnerable residents have died from the virus to date.

The virtual event features a welcome from Prime Minister Trudeau, an interview with the federal Minister of Seniors and special messages from some celebrity guests, according to CARP spokeperson Anthony Quinn.

But the event will also provide information on what happened and why, and how to protect older people as the pandemic continues. The virtual gathering brings together a panel of very special guests to explore critical topics affecting older adults and more

The event starts at 1 p.m. Eastern Time which would be 10 a.m. locally next Thursday.

Older people and their advocates are invited to register for this free online event at www.carp.ca/NationalSeniorsDay.

Agenda:

• Welcome message from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

• Messages from Opposition Parties

• Celebration of seniors with messages from Kurt Browning, Mary Walsh, Aislin, Haley Wickenheiser, Michael Pinball Clemons, Hazel McCallion and more

• Q&A with Federal Seniors Minister Deb Schulte

• Presentation by CARP chief policy officer Bill VanGorder

• Minute of Silence and Reflection in honour of seniors killed by COVID-19 in long-term care

CARP is Canada’s largest advocacy association for older Canadians. Its mission is to advocate for better healthcare, financial security, and freedom from ageism. Learn more about the group at carp.ca.

