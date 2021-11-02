Langley invited to Willowbrook charity shopping night ‘amidst rivers of champagne and classic jazz’

Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting its sixth annual charity shopping night on Nov. 20, 2021 in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley. (Willowbrook Shopping Centre/Facebook) Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting its sixth annual charity shopping night on Nov. 20, 2021 in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley. (Willowbrook Shopping Centre/Facebook) Willowbrook Shopping Centre is hosting its sixth annual charity shopping night on Nov. 20, 2021 in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley. (Willowbrook Shopping Centre/Facebook) Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley are in search volunteers for upcoming events. (BBBS of Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Guests at this year’s charity shopping night, Puttin’ on the Glitz, can expect to be transported to the opulent 1920s upon entering the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

The business promises the sixth annual shopping night to be one of “glitz, glamour, high society amidst rivers of champagne and classic jazz.”

Scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, the evening is all in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Langley (BBBS). The organization’s preventative mentoring programs support over 400 children and youth in the community who are facing adversity, by providing them with another caring and trusting adult in their lives.

The charity night is an opportunity for guests to kick-start their holiday shopping during the event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., while supporting youth through the power of mentoring.

Organizers have planned to transform the shopping centre with era-centric decor that will provide plenty of photo-ops. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s fashion.

The evening will feature thousands of dollars in prizes and giveaways, gift with purchase offers, refreshments, live entertainment, amazing store discounts, offers, and more.

BBBS of Langley is currently in search of volunteers to help ensure the event is a success. Volunteer duties for the night will include registration, event guide distribution, prize station management, replenishing stock, set-up, and take-down. Volunteers will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Email admin.langley@bigbrothersbigsisters.ca to learn how to get involved.

The agency is also in search of extra hands to help with their annual holiday gift wrapping booth at Willowbrook mall from Nov. 27 to Dec 24.

Volunteer shifts will take place in four-hour blocks. To register visit, langley.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/holiday-gift-wrapping-sign-up.

Tickets for the charity shopping night are $20 for general admission or $50 for glitzy VIP. General admission offers access to snacks and appetizers, one complimentary drink ticket and complimentary prize draw ballot, while a VIP ticket also includes an event tote bag with “glam items’ worth $300.

No cash will be accepted at the event and all guests must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Proof of vaccination will be required upon entry.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit www.shopwillowbrook.com/charityshoppingnight.

