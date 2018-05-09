Jackie VanHuizen displayed one of her sempervivums arrangements.

Langley is digging into spring

Plant sales allow new gardeners to get started while providing experienced green thumbs with deals.

There’s a wealth of knowledge to be gleaned when you get a gaggle of gardeners together for a plant sale.

Such was the case a few weeks back, when a few dozen gardening vendors weathered the inevitable spring showers and gusting winds to hold the Langley Garden Club’s 77th annual show and sale in Murrayville.

After having such a wonderful week of warm spring weather leading up to the sale, vendors, exhibitors, and patrons alike faced less than agreeable weather conditions, said club president Pam Erikson.

“Despite the cool and damp – putting it mildly – hundreds of visitors came to see the juried flower show on display in the church hall,” she said.

In addition to the show, and club bake sale that sold out by 11 a.m., the day’s highlight for many was the plant sale.

The sale “was a flurry of activity with delighted gardeners taking home new treasures for their gardens, all donated by local members,” she added.

Well, it ’tis the season for plant sales, and there’s a few more in the area that are on the books for the Mother’s Day weekend.

Walnut Grove Petal Pushers are hosting a plant and garage sale on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 9489 205A St.

Perennials, tomatoes, and herbs will be among the plants up for sale.

Also coming up this weekend is the Mt. Lehman Garden Club annual plant and Bake Sale. It’s happening Saturday, May 12, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Mt. Lehman Credit Union parking lot. It too includes a bake sale.

And the White Rock club’s plant sale is coming up on the long weekend, May 19, at the Ocean Park Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you’re looking to tap into some of that gardening wisdom, these sales are an obvious starting point, Erikson said.

She also encourages true gardening enthusiasts – new or old – to consider becoming part of their local garden club.

Langley Garden Club, for instance, meet on the second Monday of each month at the United Churches of Langley, at 21562 Old Yale Rd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting following at 7.

For more information, people can also visit their website at langleygardenclub.com or visit their Facebook page.

WINNERS IN THE LANGLEY GARDEN CLUB FLOWER SHOW:

Winners in the juried show this year included:

Div. A Potted Plants Pam Erikson

Div. B Potted Cacti & Succulents Bryan Williams

Div. C Cut Flowers Bryan Williams

Div. D Flowering Bulbs (cut flowers) Sylvia & Althea Brooke

Div. E Pot or Bowl Bulbs (growing) Pam Erikson

Div. F Flowering Shrubs Bryan Williams

Div. G Decorative Advanced Lesley Goodbrand

Div. H Decorative Intermediate Janey Galloway

Div. I Decorative Novice Loriane Frewing

Viewers Choice (3 dark trilliums) Bryan Williams

Best in Floral Design Janey Galloway

Best in Show Bryan Williams

Show Aggregate Bryan Williams

 

A fabulous aeonium in the succulent category.

Volunteers from the Surrey Cat Coalition were at the recent Langley Garden Club plant sale raising money for their cause.

Rhodo Horizon Monarch

