The 2017 ride of the Canada Day Populaire. (Will Danicek photo)

Langley is starting point for 151-kilometre bike ride to celebrate Canada Day

The annual Canada Day Populaire bike ride goes one kilometre for each year of Canada’s existence.

Why not spend the nation’s 151st birthday in the saddle of a bike?

The annual Canada Day Populaire started in 1999 and the distance is set based on the age of the country.

This year’s 151-kilometre ride will take people from Yorkson Park to Sumas Mountain, Chilliwack Mountain, Birchwood Dairy, and back to Yorkson Park. That ride starts at between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.

There is a 100-kilometre route this year that loops from Yorkson Park to the dairy and back. The ride start time is set for 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

The BC Randonneurs event is $25 in advance or $30 on ride day. The organizers provide snacks and finishers’ pins.

Learn more at www.randonneurs.bc.ca.

