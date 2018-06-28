Langley is starting point for 151-kilometre bike ride to celebrate Canada Day

Why not spend the nation’s 151st birthday in the saddle of a bike?
The annual Canada Day Populaire started in 1999 and the distance is set based on the age of the country.
This year’s 151-kilometre ride will take people from Yorkson Park to Sumas Mountain, Chilliwack Mountain, Birchwood Dairy, and back to Yorkson Park. That ride starts at between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m.
There is a 100-kilometre route this year that loops from Yorkson Park to the dairy and back. The ride start time is set for 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
The BC Randonneurs event is $25 in advance or $30 on ride day. The organizers provide snacks and finishers’ pins.
Learn more at www.randonneurs.bc.ca.