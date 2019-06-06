Langley joins hunt for extraordinary senior

There is no shortage of extraordinary seniors in Langley, where the community’s top seniors have long been recognized every year. Now the second annual search is on for B.C.’s most Extraordinary Senior.

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

The hunt is on for an extraordinary senior.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. and the PNE are among those wanting to recognize the province’s best senior citizen.

The Extraordinary Senior Award will be presented during Seniors Day at the Fair at the PNE on Aug. 22.

Along with the award comes a VIP day at the fair, including admission and parking for four, dinner for two at Hendricks Resto-Lounge in the Westin Grand Hotel, accommodation at the Westin Grand Hotel, and travel to the PNE.

Nominees for the Extraordinary Senior Award must be over the age of 65 and a resident of B.C. Nominations will be accepted online, from Langley and across B.C., until July 15 at www.extraordinarysenior.com.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has a vested interest in promoting extraordinary seniors.

The society’s more than 750 volunteers across the province “ensure our fundraisers are successful, our resource centres stay open, our support groups are available when people need them the most, and that the voices of people affected by dementia are heard at all levels of government,” said CEO Maria Howard. “Much of this volunteer work is supported by incredible seniors – community leaders who make B.C. a better place for people living with dementia. We’re excited to celebrate all they do.”

The Extraordinary Senior Award is being hosted for a second year by Retirement Concepts, whose Langley Langley Seniors Village is located at 20365 65th Ave., near the Township of Langley Civic Facility.

“We are so pleased… to once again recognize people within our communities that go above and beyond to help others,” said Retirement Concepts partner Jennie Deneka, “and know first-hand the incredible contributions they make across organizations, charities, and community initiatives.”

For its part, the PNE is “thrilled” to be involved with the second annual Extraordinary Senior Award, said president Shelley Frost. “The Fair at the PNE is so fortunate to be able to host this important event as so many of those who come to the Fair every year are seniors themselves.”

Operating since 1988, Retirement Concepts serves seniors across B.C., Alberta, and Quebec, with more than 4,000 employees and housing over 4,200 residents.

The PNE is owned by the City of Vancouver, and receives more than three million providing over 3 million visitors a year at the 114-acre Hastings Park.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s ultimate vision is a world without dementia; that vision begins with a world where people living with the disease are welcomed, acknowledged, and included.

Working in communities throughout the province, the Society supports, educates, and advocates for people affected by dementia, as well as enabling research into the disease.

As part of a national federation, the Society is a leading authority on the disease in Canada.