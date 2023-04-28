Langley kids can get crafty for Mother’s Day

Here’s instructions on two crafty things children can make the moms in their lives

Nasturtiums are one of the easiest flowers to press. Kids can also press and dry grasses and leaves to make crafts. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Kids can create colourful or tasty gifts for Mother’s Day on May 14.

.

• Im-press mom

Check around the yard, with family or friends for flowers and leaves to press.

Press flowers and leaves between the sheets of a telephone book (yes, they still exist) or the newspaper and put additional weight on top (more books, for instance). The fleshier the flower, the longer it takes to dry.

After several days, the leaves and flowers have dried and are ready to make a card, poster or other art work for mom. Bust out the craft paper and white glue.

.

• Mug cake

Make mom a chocolately treat. Depending on the child’s age, an adult may want to help.

2 tbsp. melted butter, margarin or oil

2 tbsp. milk, chocolate milk, or plant-based ‘milk’

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

2 tbsp. white sugar

2 tbsp. unsweetended cocoa powder

4 tbsp. flour

dash of salt

Mix together the milk, butter/oil, salt, and vanilla in a microwave safe coffee mug.

Mix the cocoa power, sugar and flour in a small bowl and whisk into the mug mixture.

Microwave for 60 seconds (check at about 45 seconds, depending on the power of the microwave).

Be careful not to overcookthe mug cake.

Garnish with a marshmallow while hot.

Serve with a spoon.