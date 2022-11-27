Langley kids can see their Santa letters published in the local newspaper

Public can send in their children’s letters to the jolly ol’ elf

This Santa letter was sent in 2021 and is from a Grade 1 student at Shortreed Elementary. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Bust out the crayons, paints and pencils.

It’s time to pen a letter to Santa Claus.

And the Langley Advance Times is accepting letters to Santa for an upcoming Christmas publication so readers can enjoy the children’s wit and wisdom and charming art.

The offer is open to any child living in Langley Township or City or who attends school here.

The age range is from kindergarten to Grade 3.

There’s a few specifications:

– Please use plain white paper (no lines and no prepared art/letter forms).

– The kids can use crayon, pen, pencil, paint, felts, anything colourful.

– Please don’t correct spelling. That’s half the fun.

The letters must be submitted by Dec. 5, 2022. They can be dropped off at our office, 20258 Fraser Hwy. A good quality cellphone photo is also acceptable (send to the email address below and include the child’s name, age, school, and grade).

For students who do not celebrate Christmas, they can write and draw something else, such as about their most important celebration of the year and their favourite traditions within it, about their favourite activities this time of year, or something else uplifting.

Any questions? Contact reporter Heather Colpitts, 604-994-1052, or heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

