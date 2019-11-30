Kids for a Cause is a fundraiser concert held at Church in the Valley, Sunday, Dec. 1. (Submitted)

Langley kids come together to hold Christmas concert for a cause

Fundraiser will be held at Church in the Valley, Sunday, Dec. 1 for underprivileged children

Presented by United Global Care Ministries (UGCM), Kids for a Cause is a charitable concert performed by K12 music students, Sunday, Dec. 1.

Holiday music lovers are welcome to come usher in the festive season with the ‘sound of music,’ as young artists charge the atmosphere with their melodious Christmas pieces and renditions.

Young pianists will come together to blend their skills in a combination of solos, duets, and quartets during this Yuletide season.

UGCM is a not-for-profit Canadian registered charity; money raised through this concert will help raise funds for underprivileged kids in Vietnam and help support sick kids in Vancouver.

The concert runs from 5 to 7 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids in advance.

People can purchase their tickets on eventbrite.

_____________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
UPDATE: GoFundMe drive set up for young Langley hit-and-run victim
Next story
More than 5,000 people expected at Langley’s Magic of Christmas

Just Posted

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss follows back-to-back overtime wins

VIDEO: Langley shelter adoption event finds homes for more than two dozen animals

“A big hit’

VIDEO: Fort Langley Christmas tree lighting an emotional experience for volunteer

‘It brought a tear to my eye’ to see children cheering for Santa

Langley Christian headed for semi-finals in high school volleyball championships

They’re contesting for a spot in the finals Friday afternoon

Langley Advance Times Arts Calendar: Nov. 29, 2019 edition

Arts Calendar does not include most Christmas events. Look for the Christmas Fun calendar

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Fraser Valley could see snow on the ground this weekend

Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read