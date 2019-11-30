Langley kids come together to hold Christmas concert for a cause

Fundraiser will be held at Church in the Valley, Sunday, Dec. 1 for underprivileged children

Kids for a Cause is a fundraiser concert held at Church in the Valley, Sunday, Dec. 1. (Submitted)

Presented by United Global Care Ministries (UGCM), Kids for a Cause is a charitable concert performed by K12 music students, Sunday, Dec. 1.

Holiday music lovers are welcome to come usher in the festive season with the ‘sound of music,’ as young artists charge the atmosphere with their melodious Christmas pieces and renditions.

Young pianists will come together to blend their skills in a combination of solos, duets, and quartets during this Yuletide season.

UGCM is a not-for-profit Canadian registered charity; money raised through this concert will help raise funds for underprivileged kids in Vietnam and help support sick kids in Vancouver.

The concert runs from 5 to 7 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. at Church in the Valley, 23589 Old Yale Rd.

Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for kids in advance.

People can purchase their tickets on eventbrite.

_____________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________