Langley kids’ lemonade stand helps charity

Glasses of lemonade served up by kids in Walnut Grove Friday will help out BC Children’s Hospital.
Kids with the Rise Up Leadership Academy summer camp took part in a team challenge for charity at the water park in Walnut Grove Community Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The youngsters poured lemonade, collected loonies, and attracted customers with waved signs.
The one-week camp program is aimed at encouraging critical thinking an problem solving.
Each day kids are meant to learn a new concept that prepares the seven to nine year olds for the last day of camp and charity challenge.