Readers enjoy the letters to Santa from local children. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley kids letters to Santa wanted

Parents and schools can submit local children’s letters to the jolly ol’ elf.

Families and teachers can send in kids’ letters to be included in our special holiday publication.

The Langley Advance Times need some creative Langley kids to make the season brighter for others.

The annual letters to Santa that we publish are some of the most popular seasonal items we give to our community.

So we are looking for families and teachers who will send in kids’ letters to Santa.

The offer is for Langley families and students, and for kids from kindergarten to Grade 3 age.

Here are the guidelines:

– Please use plain white paper with no lines and no prepared art. We prefer if the kids use their own creativity to decorate their letters.

– The kids can use pen, pencil, crayon, felt, paint, anything colourful.

– We ask that the spelling not be corrected. It gives readers a glimpse into the perspective of a young person.

– The child’s first and last name as well as school and grade are put on the back of the letter. Schools, please check that their parents have signed authorization forms related to the kids being in the newspaper (typically kept on file in the front office).

– The letters must be ready for Dec. 9, 2019. They can be dropped off at our office, 20258 Fraser Hwy. (The letters can be returned after the holidays.) For families, we can accept the letters as a good quality cellphone photo (do it near a window for natural lighting). Email the photo.

– What should go in the letters? The kids can say what they want for Christmas, say what they think their parents or siblings would want, ask Santa questions, tell Santa about their pets, hobbies, trips, favourite foods or whatever else they would like to tell the jolly old elf.

If you have young people who do not celebrate Christmas, we don’t want them excluded. We can ask them to write and draw something else, such as about their most important celebration of the year and their favourite traditions within it, about their favourite activities this time of year, or something else uplifting – we’re open to suggestions.

Any questions? Contact reporter Heather Colpitts, 6o4.994.1o52.

