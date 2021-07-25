Ryder Richards was credited for saving his aunt from drowning in a kayak accident April and now helped reunite some people with possessions lost while on a popular recreation river in Maple Ridge. (Linda Montemurro/Special to Black Press Media)

Langley lad lucks onto helpful find

A Fort Langley boy was also honoured for his help when a family member had a kayak mishap

Ryder Richards is a handy guy to have around where there’s water.

After being honoured for rescuing his aunt, Lindsay Montemurro, from a kayak accident at Cultus Lake, the 10-year-old now credited with helping return lost items, including a dog’s ashes.

The Langley family had taken friends from out of town tubing in Maple Ridge July 11 when they lost their car keys which included the ashes.

“Aside from a very expensive fob and multiple keys on the keyring, there was also a small paw print containing a portion of the owners late dog’s ashes,” explained his mom, Melodie.”Needless to say the owner, a friend from Nova Scotia, was beyond words in having them returned and astounded Ryder found them in a river where we spent three hours tubing the day prior.”

Back in April of this year, the Fort Langley family was spending the day at Cultus Lake when Montemurro went kayaking for the first time. Shortly into her trip, she flipped in the vessel.

“I panicked and thought I was doomed to drown, but this young boy made me feel calm with his voice and instructions on what to do,” Montemurro said. “He saved my life, saved my shoes and eyeglasses from going down, and I just feel indebted to him and his rescue efforts even though it was his first time kayaking, too.”

After proud aunt related the tale, Langley Township sent along a letter of congratulations to the child.

“Thank you, Ryder, for swiftly taking action and making a difference,” said Mayor Jack Froese. “You showed maturity and bravery, and we are very proud to have young people like you in our community.”

Langley Township sent congratulations to Fort Langley’s Ryder Richards for helping his aunt during a kayaking mishap in April 2021. (Langley Townhsip/Special to Black Press Mdia)

Linda Montemurro of Fort Langley is grateful her nephew, Ryder, was with her while kayaking in Cultus Lake. She credits him with saving her life. (Linda Montemurro/Special to Black Press Media)

