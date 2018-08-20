Langley lawyer elected president of Aldergrove Rotary Club

Richard (Rick) McMullan was recently inducted Aldergrove Rotary Club president for the 2018-2019 term.

McMullan is a partner of Langley-based law firm of CBM Lawyers.

A Rotarian since 1993 and a former member and Past President of the Brookswood Lions Club, McMullan brings to his new position a dedication to community service and a belief in the importance of giving back.

Previously, McMullan served as a Commissioner and Past Chair of the Langley Township Parks and Recreation Committee and Director and Past Chair of the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. He has also been a coach with Langley Girls Softball Association and served as a Langley Big Brother.

Professionally, McMullan is a member and Past President of the Fraser Valley Bar Association. McMullan’s other interests include travelling, skiing, scuba-diving, biking, jogging and long walks, as well as good food, good wine and live theatre such as Bard in the Valley.

Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self,” resonates with McMullan. He is one of 35,000 Rotary Club presidents around the world, working with more than 1.2 million Rotarians to support local and international programmes that benefit humanity.

Locally, his goals for the Aldergrove club are to engage members in planning expansion of their involvement with youth literacy, poverty, the Starfish Backpack Program and other needed activities that will benefit the community. He also plans to continue the club’s support of such international projects as Polio Plus (Rotary International’s campaign to eradicate polio worldwide), the construction of water wells and smokeless stoves in Nepal, and international scholarships.

Overall, McMullan says, “It’s great to be part of a group of people who enjoy what they’re doing and have a lot of fun while helping others.”

The Aldergrove Rotary Club meets at 7:10 every Friday morning for breakfast at the White Spot at 264th Street near the Fraser Highway. New members are welcome.

For more online information about how you can be part of this vibrant club, search for Aldergrove Rotary Club and click on the Home Page link.