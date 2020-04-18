Langley legacies live on through Arbour Day trees

Spring event cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, but honourary trees will still be planted

The Township of Langley’s Community Arbour Day has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, but residents who had a great impact on the community will still be recognized through trees planted in their honour.

Each spring, Arbour Day is held in a different park throughout the Township to celebrate trees, recognize the importance of the urban forest, and encourage residents to be good environmental stewards.

During the event, members of Township Council plant trees in honour of those who have passed on but left a lasting legacy through their contributions to the community.

While the Arbour Day event scheduled for Sunday, April 26 will not take place, commemorative trees will still be planted in Williams Park, at 238 Street and 68 Avenue.

Trees will be planted in memory of:

Mark Warawa, Former Member of Parliament for Langley-Aldergrove

Debbie Froese, Wife of Mayor Jack Froese and devoted community volunteer

Mae Smith, Community pioneer

Glenn Howes, Dedicated community volunteer

Lucinda (Cindy) Anderson, Dedicated community volunteer

Dean Drysdale, Former Township of Langley Councillor and veteran

Rob Sampson, Dedicated community volunteer

Township staff – practicing physical distancing and other health and safety measures – hope to plant the trees within the area surrounded by the park’s drive loop at the end of April, providing a special place for the honourees’ loved ones, and all residents, to visit in the years to come.

