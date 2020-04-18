Township of Langley’s Arbour Day planting ceremony has been cancelled, but tree will still be planted at a later date. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley legacies live on through Arbour Day trees

Spring event cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, but honourary trees will still be planted

The Township of Langley’s Community Arbour Day has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis, but residents who had a great impact on the community will still be recognized through trees planted in their honour.

Each spring, Arbour Day is held in a different park throughout the Township to celebrate trees, recognize the importance of the urban forest, and encourage residents to be good environmental stewards.

During the event, members of Township Council plant trees in honour of those who have passed on but left a lasting legacy through their contributions to the community.

While the Arbour Day event scheduled for Sunday, April 26 will not take place, commemorative trees will still be planted in Williams Park, at 238 Street and 68 Avenue.

Trees will be planted in memory of:

Mark Warawa, Former Member of Parliament for Langley-Aldergrove

Debbie Froese, Wife of Mayor Jack Froese and devoted community volunteer

Mae Smith, Community pioneer

Glenn Howes, Dedicated community volunteer

Lucinda (Cindy) Anderson, Dedicated community volunteer

Dean Drysdale, Former Township of Langley Councillor and veteran

Rob Sampson, Dedicated community volunteer

READ MORE: Fort Langley Lions Club cancel 98th annual May Day parade to slow spread of coronavirus

Township staff – practicing physical distancing and other health and safety measures – hope to plant the trees within the area surrounded by the park’s drive loop at the end of April, providing a special place for the honourees’ loved ones, and all residents, to visit in the years to come.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pulley system used in homemade mask making effort for charity

Just Posted

VIDEO: 150-car parade in Aldergrove lifts student’s spirits during self-isolation

With teachers from four schools, Friday’s car rally was ‘just what the kids needed’

ON COOKING: Dumpling-sized pastas make for hardy soup

Any easy and tasty recipe for those at home looking for something different to cook

VIDEO: ‘There’ll be peace in the Fraser Valley’

Steve “Elvis” Elliot performed as the King at a Langley senior care facility on Friday afternoon

Pulley system used in homemade mask making effort for charity

A 92-year-old Langley woman is selling handcrafted face covers, giving all the money to hospice

Langley legacies live on through Arbour Day trees

Spring event cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions, but honourary trees will still be planted

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Three more deaths in B.C.’s long-term care facilities due to COVID-19

Eighty-one people have died in B.C. from the novel coronavirus

Homicide investigators called in after man dies in camper belonging to missing B.C. woman

The search for April Lee-Ann Parisian remains ongoing

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Canada-U.S. border restrictions extended another 30 days

Confirmation comes after U.S. President Donald Trump insinuated restrictions could soon be eased

B.C. human rights observers concerned by spike in family violence amid COVID-19

B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says she is deeply concerned

Hidden death toll: Doctors say people dying as they avoid ERs due to COVID fears

A pandemic doesn’t stop heart attacks, strokes, serious falls and seizures, says Dr. Alan Drummond

Higher-than-normal snowpacks mean parts of B.C. at risk of flooding

Two days of intense rain in May that year caused the worst flooding seen in 70 years

Trans Mountain pipeline work proceeds with COVID-19 restrictions

25 km of pipe laid in Alberta, Burnaby tank farm expanding

Most Read