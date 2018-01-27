Langley libraries mark Family Literacy Day today

Visitors to Murrayville Public Library will be able to take part in a jigsaw puzzle contest from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Bookworms take note: it will be family first today (Saturday, Jan. 27) at all 25 Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) locations, including the five libraries in the Langleys.

National Family Literacy Day takes place today and FVRL is celebrating with a video launch, book giveaways, and local events.

FVRL locations stretch from Boston Bar to Tsawwassen and include Fort Langley, Langley City, Willoughby (a.k.a. Muriel Arnason Library), Murrayville, and Walnut Grove.

Visit FVRL’s YouTube page (www.youtube.com/FraserValleyLibrary) to meet library customers Will, Ray, and Carter. Learn about the positive impact of the library’s programs and services on their young family. Customers can also enter the book giveaways in-library or online, by visiting www.fvrl.ca until Jan. 31.

“FVRL is proud to celebrate and support Family Literacy Day,” says Heather Scoular, FVRL’s director of customer experience. “We know that taking time every day to learn as a family is crucial to a child’s development and provides an opportunity for adults to keep their skills sharp, too. Daily family learning time can improve a child’s literacy skills dramatically.”

Events happening at FVRL locations in Langley today include:

Fort Langley Library

Family Literacy Day Book, Puzzle and Game Sale: Find some secondhand books, games and puzzles at the library book sale. If you have items to donate, contact the Fort Langley Library. Staff will take donations right up to the day the book sale starts. All proceeds go to support the local library system. The book sale is on during regular opening hours.

Langley City Library

Literacy Scavenger Hunt: Participate in a scavenger hunt from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and enter a draw to win a gift basket. Winner will be drawn Monday, Jan. 29.

Brookswood Library

Learn to Knit!: Come learn to knit with the Fraser Valley Knitter’s Guild from 1 to 3 p.m. You can learn to make a variety of projects such as fingerless gloves, headbands and coffee mug cozies. The guild will be supplying all materials and patterns for beginner knitters or you can bring your own if you wish.

Murrayville Library

Annual Murrayville Jigsaw Puzzle Contest: Contest runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. All teams receive the same 500 piece puzzle. The first team to finish their puzzle is the winner. Teams consist of four people. Sign up as a team of four, or join a team looking for members. Children must sign up with a caregiver. There will be snacks and prizes, too.

Muriel Arnason Library

Family Literacy Day: From 2 to 3 p.m., enjoy refreshments (while they last), browse book displays, and enjoy alphabet colouring sheets.

For more information, please visit www.fvrl.ca or your favourite FVRL location.

About the FVRL

FVRL is the largest public library system in British Columbia, with 25 libraries serving almost 700,000 people in its service area. Established in 1930, it is funded with taxes raised in the communities it serves, plus a Government of BC operating grant. The governing Board consists of elected officials representing 15 member municipalities and regional districts. With its mission “to connect people to the world of information and ideas,” FVRL plays a prominent role in the communities throughout the Fraser Valley.