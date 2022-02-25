Langley line dancers celebrate reopening of seniors’ centre

Brookswood Seniors Centre reopened on 22/02/2022 which reads the same backwards and forwards

The line dancing club gathered to celebrate reopening of Brookswood Seniors’ Centre. The theme of the event was ‘two’ in reference to the date, Feb. 22, 2022. The dancers wore tutus (two twos) and walls were decorated with cut outs of number two. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

The members of the line dancing club celebrated the reopening of Brookswood Seniors Centre on Feb. 22 by wearing tutus and shaking their legs on country tunes.

The centre, which offers recreation services to seniors, was closed multiple times due to COVID-related restrictions.

Peggy Thomson, who runs the line dance classes, said that her group danced outside in the parking lot when the centre was first closed down in June 2019.

“People cheered for us They honked,” chuckled the 72-year-old.

Her group had to dance outside since the closure. Thomspon said that her team “absolutely” hated it when it got “too cold or too hot.”

In between, the centre was reopened but had to be closed after a month when COVID-related cases rose in December 2021. On Thomson’s birthday, Dec. 21, the line dancing group practiced for the last time before the closure announcement. The next day she received an email that said that the hall will be closed.

The dance lovers didn’t give up and decided dancing would continue in the parking lot.

The dancers include Carole Trueman, a retired principal at Langley School District, who looked forward to getting back indoors. It happened on a special day – 22/02/2022.

“This is great. Once in a lifetime thing. It is exciting,” she said about the centre formally reopening on Feb. 22 of this year.

The dancing crew is consisted of more than 15 members and all were excited to be able to perform inside the centre. Everyone was required to wear masks while dancing, and doors were stayed open to ensure continuous ventilation.

The dancers kept their jackets on due to the frigid breeze flowing through the doors.

“It is great fun to be able to get together… our first time inside. The music is just wonderful for the spirit,” said Trueman.

Thomson encouraged those interested to join their line dancing classes. The group taken the hall on multiple days for dance classes. More information, people can contact Brookswood Senior Centre at 604-530-4232. The centre is located at 19899 36th Ave.

